Lemonade Day in the Fort Hood area is this weekend. Postponed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, the event provides entrepreneurial skills to those who are running stands.
Amanda Sequeira, city director for Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area, said many of the young sellers will donate portions of their profits to charities of their choice.
This trend will hold true for the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty, according to Wendy Sledd, volunteer director of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty will be at various locations throughout Copperas Cove, Killeen and Fort Hood.
Participating in the Lemonade Day will allow them to practice financial literacy and marketing skills, according to a news release from Sledd.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Kaydence Roberts will be at 2210 E. Business Highway 190. Her stand is built to look like a dog house, and the design recently won the National Lemonade Day stand design contest, Sledd said. She will serve her purple “puppy-licious” lemonade from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All of her proceeds benefit the Copperas Cove animal shelter.
Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer will sell her sip, sip, safe lemonade from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in front of Walgreens, 527 E. Business Highway 190. Her stand will be shaped like an Army tank and will be camouflage in color. Sawyer will donate her proceeds to Operation Stand Down-Central Texas to help homeless veterans.
Other royalty members will be selling lemonade at the following locations:
Preteen Miss Five Hills Romella Spitzer will be at her home, 1437 Lubbock Drive, Copperas Cove, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Her proceeds will benefit the CCISD special education program to provide sensory classroom equipment for autistic students, Sledd said.
Junior Miss Five Hills Kadence Coombs and Miniature Miss Five Hills Joslynn Coombs will be in front of Bush’s Chicken, 112 W. Business Highway 190, Copperas Cove. They will be selling lemonade from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They will donate a portion of their proceeds to CCISD to benefit the Hettie Halstead Elementary weekend backpack program, as well as the Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary weekend feeding program, Sledd said in the release. Bush’s will also donate 10% of its sales both Saturday and Sunday to these students’ stand.
Little Miss Five Hills Alaya Pringle will also be at her home at 3208 Shawlands Road, Killeen, from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. She will also donate her proceeds to CCISD to be used to begin a weekend backpack program at Martin Walker Elementary to feed students in-need on weekends when they are not able to eat at school, according to Sledd.
Little Mister Five Hills Jordan Hendrix Jr. will be at his home at 5221 Wales Street, Unit 1, Fort Hood, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hendrix’s charity of choice is Cards Across the Ocean, which welcomes home soldiers from combat deployments with homemade cards, Sledd said.
Sequeira said this year’s Lemonade Day Weekend will be a little bit different from previous years due to COVID-19.
“Most of the kids that are doing this are doing this virtually,” she said. “Some are doing the drive-thru option where people just get their lemonade like they would if they went to get fast food, others are doing to-go options where people pay for a kit and make it at home.”
Herald reporter Cade Smith contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.