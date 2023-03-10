Dozens of families and individuals dropped a line in the pond at Copperas Cove City Park last weekend, some using it as a lesson for youngsters.
“It’s a life skill. (If) you know how to fish, you eat for life,” said Myiisha Fite, a Copperas Cove resident who brought her two children to the pond.
Fite said she normally brings her children to the annual Fishing in the Park event every year, but last weekend was their first time in a couple of years.
She, along with many others, teach her children the finer points of fishing.
One of her sons, Eli, said his favorite thing to learn has been how to cast.
“(She has taught me) how to hold the string and then unlock it and then you throw (it),” Eli said as he reeled his line back in.
Fite has been fishing for most of her life and belongs to an all-women’s fishing club in North Texas.
Killeen resident Destin Yates, who is in the Air Force, brought his son, Donovan out to fish. It is something the two have done a little in the past but are trying to do more often.
“It’s something that we’re getting more into,” Yates said. “I grew up fishing. My family has a little lakehouse — cabin — out in East Texas. We just moved back to Texas, so this is a good opportunity to get back into fishing.”
The joy of fishing for Yates is simple.
“Being outdoors, number one,” he said. “And also, it’s somewhat of a skill and a pastime and a hobby.”
Typically doing catch-and-release, Yates said he and his son will occasionally keep their catch.
“We have the ability to cook what we catch,” he said. “If we catch something good, yeah, we’ll cook it up.”
Finding a meal was the reason Killeen resident John Green brought his two kids to the pond to fish, though he admitted that depended on if they caught enough.
Green said he learned how to fish as a young boy, and his kids, Carson and Jaxsyn, have been asking him to take them fishing more often.
In Copperas Cove, where the pond is stocked with trout, the spoils are slightly different than what the Green boys are used to.
“It’s the first time they’ve gotten to go for trout,” he said. “In Georgia, it was mainly catfish they were going after. They can be a little more aggressive and stuff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.