Jazmine Hendricks sees no need to waste anything. The reigning Miss Five Hills gained knowledge while living abroad and learned that more than 90% of items can be reused, repurposed or recycled.
Hendricks has used the power of her crown to boost recycling efforts of paper, CDs, medications, broken crayons, used up markers since being selected for the pageant title in June.
“I decided to enter the pageant not only because I have always enjoyed pageantry and being on stage, but also because I respected the community service aspect of winning the crown,” Hendricks said. “I thought it would be a great way to connect with the community and do some good for it as well.
“After spending a few years living in South Korea where literally everything is recycled, I recognized how wasteful I had been prior to that experience. I also noticed that recycling and encouragement of recycling isn’t as widely spread in the United States as it is in South Korea. I also realized that it was a lot easier than I thought to implement recycling all of my unwanted items into my daily life.”
Hendricks’ platform of service is Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful with an emphasis on recycling.
Hendricks partnered with the organization to collect more than 8,000 pounds of paper by co-hosting Community Shred Day on Nov. 15.
She and the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty also created wind chimes from used CDs for nursing home residents. Hendricks is also working with Copperas Cove ISD classrooms to recycle old markers and crayons.
Hendricks is proud to represent the city of Copperas Cove, which does offer residents curbside recycling. Hendricks lives in Harker Heights where this service is not available.
“It is up to the citizens to take their own recycling to the drop off area,” Hendricks said. “This poses challenges for people that work during the operating hours of the location. Also, sometimes the drop off site is full, but there is no way of knowing until you are there, which can discourage people from wanting to make the trip.
“Inconvenience is one of the many reasons that people do not recycle. More people would recycle if they were able to leave the items curbside like they can their garbage. Choosing recycling as my platform of service came easily to me. Having recycling receptacles easily accessible also made the transition easy to manage.”
Hendricks works full-time at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center as a certified ophthalmic technician trained to perform eye exams, laser procedures, and assist in eye surgeries.
She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in communications with the goal of a career in public relations or brand management.
