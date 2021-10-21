Brian Wyers says he enjoys playing golf with his buddies and especially with his boss, Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson, for a number of reasons, and one reason in particular.
“This is the one time I get to treat him like a normal person,” said Wyers, prior to the start of last Saturday’s Altrusa International of Copperas Cove 19th annual Fall Golf Classic at Hills of Cove Golf Course. “And that’s why I love golf.”
Wilson, standing nearby, laughed and quickly interjected: “Don’t let him lie. That’s the way he treats me every day.”
After COVID-19 forced cancellation of last year’s golf tournament, Altrusa members — and area golfers — were excited to get back on the course and help raise money for literacy programs and other community service projects supported by the local Altrusa chapter.
This year’s event included 54 golfers playing a team scramble format. Altrusa hoped to raise as much as $10,000, with the money going toward book donations to Cove school children, supporting the Copperas Cove ISD Education Foundation, National Night Out and a program that sends money to Nepal to help fund education for youngsters there.
Debbie Llacuna, local Altrusa president, said she was pleased with this year’s turnout.
“So far, so good,” Llacuna said, as the sun began to rise on a crisp, cool Saturday morning. “It’s a beautiful day. We couldn’t ask for a more beautiful day, I don’t think. I’m hoping everybody has fun.”
Cove resident Martin Ruiz and his son, Bryan Ruiz, were joined by Menterro Sanchez and Tony Banta for another round in the Altrusa event. All were in high spirits as they waited to tee off at the 8 a.m. shotgun start.
“My son and I have played in this tournament at least five or six times,” Martin Ruiz said. “We love it. I think it’s a good cause. They do a lot of good things for the community and for the kids. That’s why we enjoy supporting them.
Banta, considered one of two long-hitters in the group, agreed.
“This is my first time having a Saturday off in a long time, and I get to spend it with some friends for a good cause,” he said.
Menterro, another long-knocker in the Ruiz foursome, said his goal for the tournament was not necessarily to win, but just to make a good showing.
“Not pulling any hamstrings, no ACLs, making it through,” Menterro said, laughing. “Just surviving 18 holes in one piece.”
Martin Ruiz added: “Actually, as long as these two (Menterro and Brian) get us on the putting green, we’re good. We’re going to ride on them. We’ll just stay in the cart until we get to the green, then we’ll get out. We’re going to do our best. Like I always say, we won’t come in last.”
Final results from the scramble-format tournament included:
First place with a score of 56 — Dick Imholye, Ingo Smith, Craig Foster, Clint Imholte, Chuck Barnwell.
Second place (57) — Billy Miller, Robert Mieraz, Jaden Mieraz, Bryton Mieraz.
Third place (60) — Logan Beene, Mitchell Jacobs, Katie McNeese, Ruffis Brijalba.
Copperas Cove’s Altrusa chapter currently has 23 members and meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Giovanni’s restaurant. Anyone interested in the group is invited to attend a meeting.
