The Copperas Cove Public Library hosted the unveiling of the Paintings of Copperas Cove History artwork on Tuesday in the library lobby.
The paintings will remain on display there, all of which were done by local artists of different times and people who have impacted the history of Copperas Cove.
“I was actually in charge of the project that did the big mural (at the library), and after that was done, I was in charge of the project to get the panels up there,” said Catherine Blashack, the artist in charge of the Paintings of Copperas Cove History project. “I went through things that I knew, but I also wanted to have something different from the things you see everywhere — a lot of the same thing.”
Blashack said that it took a lot of work to put the paintings together, very much like the various murals throughout town such as the one on the Ledger building.
“Going to people, gathering photographs to make things work. It takes a lot of research,” she said. “(The Paintings of Copperas Cove History) was the same kind of idea, bringing out the history and making it as realistic as possible.”
Copperas Cove Public Library Director Kevin Marsh said the idea for the paintings originally came about prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, but the virus put a bit of a halt to getting them displayed sooner.
“The original plan was that we’d get the canvases out to people and they’d all get painted, we’d bring them back in and all have a party. Then we decided to have a pandemic instead,” Marsh said. “So (now) we kind of looked at each other and said the time has come — we’re out of all sorts of pandemic restraints for meeting with people, so now we can have a party.”
The library director said that the artwork helps to cement the realization that Copperas Cove has been around since 1879 and there have been people here doing things the entire time.
“We’re in connection with the geology, we’re in connection with the ecology, with the trees, the animals and all the things that are here,” he said. “And that’s ongoing — that’s not just ancient history, that’s things that are going on today. We’re here, we’re in connection with the people around us and the community, and I think this really illustrates that well.”
The panels will remain on display in the library lobby, and Marsh says he hopes it will help inspire people to connect with the history of the place they are, even if they are only here for a short time, such as those in the military.
“Maybe if Uncle Sam takes them someplace else, maybe they will have gotten into that mindset of hey, there’s some cool history wherever you go, and maybe they’ll look into that place’s history as well,” he said. “Meanwhile, while they’re here, I want them to be reminded that there is stuff going on here, and there has been for a very long time.”
