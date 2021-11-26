The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is hosting a coat drive from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. All coats received will be distributed to those in need ahead of winter.
The drive is called “Coats for Cookies.” All who donate a coat will receive cookies and a Light the World calendar.
Those looking to donate a coat can do so at:
- 1502 Virginia Ave., Copperas Cove
- 307 S. 26th St., Gatesville
- 910 Fourth St., Lampasas
- 1410 S. Second St., Killeen
“After the winter storm we all experienced last year, the need for all to have a warm coat is critical,” the church said in a news release.
