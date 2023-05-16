Members of the local community had a chance to dress up last Friday evening at an event at the Copperas Cove Library, which hosted Cosplay Night.

The event was a chance for participants to dress up as their favorite movie, TV or cartoon character. They also had a chance to learn how to find and design costumes and crafts using various materials for their cosplay outfits and props.

