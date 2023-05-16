Members of the local community had a chance to dress up last Friday evening at an event at the Copperas Cove Library, which hosted Cosplay Night.
The event was a chance for participants to dress up as their favorite movie, TV or cartoon character. They also had a chance to learn how to find and design costumes and crafts using various materials for their cosplay outfits and props.
There was an astronaut, a Jedi, Scooby Doo and other characters that are popular in TV and movies. Kids also learned how to swing and fight with lightsabers they made during the event.
“We wanted to create this event so that the local community could have dress-up, and we could teach them how to create their materials for cosplay as well as crafts for their props” said Maureen Huston, an organizer of the event
Huston, who was dressed up as a character from “Harry Potter.”
Huston is a friend of the library and also serves on the Copperas Cove Library Advisory Board.
Lisa Youngblood, director of the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library in Harker Heights, also came out to help Huston and the Cove Library put on the event.
“(Maureen) and I met years ago while we were volunteering for the annual ‘Geek Fest,’ which was held every year at the Central Texas College in Killeen. The event has since ended due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic and some other issues.”
Youngblood was dressed up as a Jedi from the “Star Wars” movies.
“One of the best parts of ‘Geek Fest’ was that it had a lot of educational aspects to it,” Youngblood said. “It was so nice for this library to allow Huston and friends to put on this event. This community really likes these cosplay events here in Central Texas.”
One such area resident who likes similar events was Joe Simmons, who came to the Copperas Cove library’s event because he heard about it through Kevin Marsh the Director of the Copperas Cove Public Library.
“I like coming to events like this where I can to dress up because I love going to the annual Bell County Comic Con, which is held every August.”
Simmons was dressed up as one the main characters from the 1970s TV show "Battlestar Galactica."
Also helping with the event were Emily Hodges and Sheridan Reid, a librarian at the Temple Public Library.
“I came to the Cosplay event to help kids make crafts using various materials such as wands, I also came because I have done events in the past with Maureen Huston,” Hodges said.
Hodges was dressed up as a character from the TV show “Dr. Who.”
Reid, who was dressed as Queen Amidala from the “Star Wars” movies, helped specifically with making lightsabers from colored paper and other materials. She said she has known Huston for a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.