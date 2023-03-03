Eight boys and girls who achieved Arrow of Light honors, the highest rank possible in Cub Scouts, were recognized last week during a Pack 251 Blue and Gold Banquet at VFW Post 8577 in Copperas Cove.
The Blue and Gold celebrations are designed to commemorate the anniversary of the Feb. 8, 1910, founding of the Boy Scouts of America, and also to recognize Scouting achievements. After the creation of BSA, other forms of Scouting came along, including Cub Scouts in 1916.
Originally called “Wolf Cubs,” the Cub Scouts program is designed for boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade. Scouts BSA is open to young men and young women in grades six through 12, and co-ed Venturing and Sea Scouting is available for young men and young women ages 14 through 20. The BSA also offers career-oriented co-ed Exploring programs to youth ages 10 through 20.
Since its inception in 1910, more than 130 million young men and women have participated in BSA youth programs, and more than 35 million adult volunteers have helped carry out the BSA mission.
James Lewis, assistant cubmaster for Pack 251, said prior to the banquet Saturday that he could not be more proud of the 30 Cub Scouts in his pack. The basic mission of scouting is “to teach our youth the proper citizenship, and to pass that knowledge on to their peers. Just to be all-around good citizens — and to have fun,” and Lewis said his young scouts are great examples of that ideal.
“I’m biased, but I think this is one of the best packs,” said Lewis, a self-described military brat, retired veteran, and former member of Pack 251. “I have great scouts and tremendous leaders. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do all the things we do.”
Other Pack 251 leaders include: Windie Lewis, assistant Arrows Leader; Anna Larson, Arrows Den Leader; Kegan Doane, Webelos Den Leader.
Cub Scouts who were honored during the banquet for earning the Arrow of Light rank included:
Lillie Allen, 10; Sadie Orman, 11; Jonathan Butler, 10; Liam French, 10; Nathaniel Garner, 10; John (Jax) Larson, 10; Landon Smith, 10; Charlie Varona, 10.
Larson, a fifth-grader who is moving on to “Troop Scouts,” said prior to an Arrow of Light ceremony, that his favorite part of Cub Scouts was camping trips.
A campout at the Meyer Observatory north of Gatesville was one standout trip, he said, explaining that part of his effort to earn Cub Scouts highest rank involved tracking and completing 30 consecutive days of exercise, meditation, and prayer.
“That was probably one of the hardest things — keeping track of all the stuff I’ve done,” Jax said.
Sadie Orman and Lillie Allen were all smiles as they waited for the banquet to begin.
“I like all the fun activities and the camping,” Sadie said, while Lillie added the she is “excited” to be moving on to the next level of Scouting.
Charlie Varona, meanwhile, said he is proud of his Scouting accomplishments and he looks forward to what comes next, although he fully expects it to be challenging.
“All I know is stuff is about to get ten times harder than it was,” the youngster said. “I have two older brothers who were in Cub Scouts, and instead of three miles, it’s going to be, like, 10-mile hikes. Instead of it being robotics, it’s going to be engineering, with a whole lot of bigger stuff.
“It’s going to be new, and everything is going to be a little harder, but I think I can handle it.”
Pack 251 has been around since 1970. Any prospective Scout is welcome to attend a weekly meeting, which are normally held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at VFW Post 8577. For more information, go to: https://copperascovepack251.com.
