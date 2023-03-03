Eight boys and girls who achieved Arrow of Light honors, the highest rank possible in Cub Scouts, were recognized last week during a Pack 251 Blue and Gold Banquet at VFW Post 8577 in Copperas Cove.

The Blue and Gold celebrations are designed to commemorate the anniversary of the Feb. 8, 1910, founding of the Boy Scouts of America, and also to recognize Scouting achievements. After the creation of BSA, other forms of Scouting came along, including Cub Scouts in 1916.

