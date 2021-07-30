The Double C’s Square Dance Club returned to the dance floor after a very long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks ago, the club started dancing again at the Copperas Cove Public Library.
On July 23, the group got together to celebrate its 50th and 51st anniversaries of the club’s founding in April 1970. The club was unable to hold its 50th anniversary dance last year due to the virus.
“It is great to be back,” said Mary Wesche, the club’s current treasurer and member since 2007.
Ron Wesche is another longtime member of the Double C’s and attended the celebration.
“There is so much history here and it is truly great to be a part of the history of this club,” he said. “I was a square dance caller for this club for 10 years, but my wife said that she would rather dance with me than hear me sing.”
Dale Smith is the current caller for the Double C’s.
“What I get out of being a caller is that everyone has fun,” Smith said. “I was on Okinawa and became a caller when I was there, because there were three dance clubs and no callers at the time.”
Smith got to take a break during the recent celebration, however, as Gary Bible, a 40-year calling veteran, was asked to do so.
“I got into being a caller by accident, because I was at dance and I was singing along with the caller, and he asked me if I wanted to try being a caller, so I said ‘OK,’ and I have been having fun ever since. I like visiting with this group,” Bible said.
Bible has called for square dance groups in at least eight states.
The club is the oldest square dance club in Coryell County, and many members have been with the club for years.
Ray and Catherine Stewart started the club in 1970. While stationed in Japan the couple developed a love for square dancing and decided that a club of this kind needed to be in Central Texas.
“... (B)eing a part of Double C’s is important because it is great exercise, and also the fellowship that we have with one another is wonderful and it is part of being in a community,” said Shirley Beyer, the club’s current president. “I look forward to dancing because it is fun and I do it with people that I like.”
Beyer took over as president in 2020 during the pandemic, replacing longtime president Majorie Mitchell, who served from 2012 to 2020.
“We want to be a part of this community and we do so by giving several scholarships of $1,500 dollars each to several high school students,” Beyer said of the club’s importance to the community. “We also hold a Blue Santa Dance every November where we collect toys for kids and give them to the Blue Santa Program of Copperas Cove.”
The Double C’s Square Dance Club meets from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of the month in the big meeting room of the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St.
