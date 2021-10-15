The Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating several reports from developers of the Village at Walker Place subdivision saying they have had projects vandalized and supplies stolen from them.
“There have been multiple reports. They are under investigation at this time,” said Lt. Kevin Miller, the public information officer for the Cove PD.
One of those developers, J. Clark Homes, has even offered a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of anyone who stole windows slated for a duplex in the 1000 block of Cline Drive.
April Taylor, an administrative assistant with J. Clark Homes, said it began the last week of September.
“A couple weeks ago — our first go-round — we had kids break windows and then take what we think was a two-by-four to poke holes in the walls,” said April Taylor, administrative assistant of J. Clark Homes.
Last week, the developer had windows delivered for one of the duplexes. The evening after they were delivered, the windows were stolen, Taylor said.
“They literally took all the windows for that entire house,” she said.
Taylor said when they discovered the windows were gone, they saw that the strap was still attached to the wall where the windows had been.
“The strap was still there but the windows were gone,” Taylor said.
For Taylor and those at J. Clark Homes, the toughest part of having supplies stolen is now things are at a standstill for that house, and there is no timetable for how long it will take before work can resume.
“We immediately called — because we get our supplies from a local vendor — and he’s doing whatever it is that he can to get windows quickly,” Taylor said.
She said that the company has been ordering windows months in advance.
Taylor said the duplex that had its windows stolen has yet to be sold.
Taylor said another developer had similar experiences at houses it was developing. That developer could not be reached for comment for the story.
