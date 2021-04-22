Bob Jericho is excited to start his new position as the vendor at the Hills of Cove Golf Course in Copperas Cove.
In a unanimous, 7-0, vote on Tuesday evening, the Copperas Cove City Council approved a measure to allow City Manager Ryan Haverlah to enter into contract with Jericho to be the newest food vendor.
Over the past 10 years, the city has contracted with seven different organizations to provide concessions in the pro shop of the course, Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Stoddard told the council Tuesday.
The city has been without a food vendor at the golf course since June 2020, when the city terminated its last contract.
“It means growth, obviously,” Jericho said of getting the contract. “This is what my goal was, where I could get into somewhere to do vending — somewhere we could do what I do in the food truck, but bring it to a much more ... informal setting where people can sit down.”
Stoddard explained that the contract is a one-year term with the possibility of getting renewed. Jericho said he will work really hard to ensure patrons of the golf course enjoy his culinary offerings and to ensure he has the contract renewed.
Jericho currently owns The Reef Food Truck, which he has operated since the fall of 2019.
After being the only vendor to submit a proposal to the city, Stoddard afforded Jericho the opportunity to meet with members and patrons of the course to see what types of food they were interested in.
“They wanted like hot dogs — something easy to carry out on the golf course,” Jericho said.
Jericho also said he will add things like burgers and breakfast tacos to his menu.
He added that the patrons and members wanted someone who will be at the pro shop when there is the most traffic at the course.
Stoddard said the peak times of the day can vary.
“It changes as the year changes,” Stoddard said. “In the winter months, it’s a little later start, in the summer months, there might be a little earlier start.”
Stoddard said the parks and rec department will provide Jericho with what he calls the “tee sheet,” so he knows when the majority of people will be there.
He also said Tuesday that vendors can impact the morale of those playing the course.
“Any amenity that we can add to the course and to the course of play is an impact,” Stoddard said. “So, one of the things we’ve been doing recently is the beverage cart on the weekends. We have a volunteer that goes out there and drives the beverage cart around and provides beverages on-course during the course of play.
“That’s something you don’t normally see in a municipality and a municipal golf course, but it’s just one of those little things that kind of sets us apart. Most golf courses have a grill — have a place where you can go get something to eat — so that’s just one of the things we’re lacking that we needed to fix.”
Jericho said he hopes to open in the pro shop within a couple of weeks. His hours will vary.
The course, 1408 Golf Course Road, is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The website currently shows tee time bookings available up to 6 p.m.
