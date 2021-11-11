The Liberty-Waco Assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is putting on a murder mystery dinner at the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge, 801 N. First St., in Copperas Cove, beginning at 4 p.m. Nov. 20.
“An evening full of accusations, promises, spells & magic awaits you,” a flyer for the event says.
Tickets for the event cost $10 each, and attendees will be tasked with helping solve the murder.
