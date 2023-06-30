A familiar friend of the Copperas Cove Public Library made an appearance during the annual summer reading program last week as kids had an opportunity to learn about reptiles from around the world.
Michael Foux has been bringing his Austin Reptile Show to the library for about 10 years, minus the few years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, he brought some of his old friends and a few new ones, and the audience loved meeting every one of these amazing creatures.
“We love coming to this library, and always are happy when we are asked to come back, and I think the reason is because of number of people who are interested in attending our shows and the response that we get from the kids and it gives them something to focus on,” Foux said. “The kids are also great because after the shows they always want to ask questions, and check out every single reptile.”
During the three shows last Thursday, Foux brought out some of his old friends like Titus the tortoise, and 11-foot Carmelita who is a boa constrictor. He has had both animals for more than 20 years. He also brought some of his regular snakes, lizards, and turtles.
This year he introduced a crested gecko that was thought to have been extinct for more than 100 years. These geckos were first described by a French zoologist around 1866, then disappeared.
During the Austin Reptile show, local residents always smile and the kids, who sit in the front of the back room of the library, show many faces, smiles, and interest when Foux brings out his reptiles. Most of the kids are brave, showing more interest than fear when the slithery snakes come out.
Eileen Wisler brought her four kids to the Austin Reptile Show; it is the first time that they have all attended a summer reading show at the Copperas Cove Public Library. They have all been living on Fort Cavazos Army Base since December 2022. Before they came to Fort Cavazos, they were stationed in the African country of Zimbabwe.
“We found out about this show because we come to this library to attend the Crochet club and the Chess Club. All of my children love animals and my son is especially obsessed with reptiles. This was a great show,” Wisler said.
Wisler’s four kids said that they all loved the Austin Reptile Show, and a few of them said their favorites were Titus the Tortoise and the snakes.
The Wisler children were not the only ones interested in the reptiles, however.
In fact, all three of the shows were packed to capacity.
The Austin Reptile Show is one six summer reading shows that are scheduled for this summer at the Copperas Cove Public Library, each one being unique and educational.
July 6 — “Wild Things Zoofari”
July 13 — “Joe McDermott” Children Musician
July 20 — “Tiny Tails to You” Animal Show
All shows happen at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
All of the 2023 summer reading shows are made possible with the help of grants that the Copperas Cove Public Library received from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
The Copperas Cove Public Library is also hosting an Adult Summer Reading event at the library on Friday June 30 from 6-8 p.m. The event is called “A Taste for Murder” and will feature murder mysteries books as well as wine and chocolate tasting.
