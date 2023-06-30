A familiar friend of the Copperas Cove Public Library made an appearance during the annual summer reading program last week as kids had an opportunity to learn about reptiles from around the world.

Michael Foux has been bringing his Austin Reptile Show to the library for about 10 years, minus the few years during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, he brought some of his old friends and a few new ones, and the audience loved meeting every one of these amazing creatures.

