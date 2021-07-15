The Copperas Cove Public Library played host to the Austin Reptile Show on July 8. The local kids were entertained by some very interesting creatures.
The show returned after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it was a part of the library’s annual summer reading program.
The Austin Reptile Show was created by Mike and Christie Foux.
Mike has studied and kept reptiles almost continuously since about 1980 when he was 5 years old. He is the main presenter for the reptile shows. Christie is a first-grade teacher at Reagan Elementary School in Cedar Park. She was vital in creating the program format and content and performs reptile shows.
They present their shows at schools, libraries, youth groups, scout groups, parties, and events they have been putting on these shows since 2008.
During the show at the library Mike Foux presented a boa constrictor, a python, several snakes, a big tortoise and several smaller tortoises. He also brought some very cool lizards.
The kids and their families were entertained by the animals.
Steven Bowles came with his mother Erin and had a great time watching the reptile show.
“My favorite animals were the tiny tortoises, they are cute. My favorite snake was the boa constrictor,” he said.
Mike Foux said teaching the children is a joy.
“It always great to be able to help children and their families learn about all of these reptiles. Surprisingly it takes very few licenses to have all of these animals,” he said.
