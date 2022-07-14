In a traditional ritual-style ceremony, new officers were installed at the Mt. Hiram Lodge #595 in Copperas Cove last Saturday. Each new officer was given a symbol that represents his position within the lodge.
During the ceremony, Jim Johnsen, who served as the Worshipful Master for the past year, handed over the duties of the Worshipful Master to John E. Easler.
Easler thanked everyone and shared some of his plans in leading the lodge and its members for next year.
“It feels pretty good to be the Worshipful Master of the lodge,” he said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, and hopefully we can accomplish our goals, we striving to have peace and harmony between each brother in the lodge. We are going to do a lot of things to help our community during the next year.”
The other officers who were installed were Robert Dixon (Senior Warden), John Hashman (Junior Warden), Robert Lautenschlager (Treasurer), Robert Walker (Secretary), James Cooney (Chaplain), Kenny Hudgins (Senior Deacon), Bill Kohl (Junior Deacon), James Hamilton (Senior Steward), Paul Plourde (Junior Steward), Mark Spangler (Marshall), Orla Sharp (Master of Ceremonies), and Robert Taylor (Tiler).
During the ceremony, Johnsen explained his role as a past master of the lodge.
“One of my jobs now as being the junior past master is to chair the Golden Trowel Award Committee which is an award that is presented to any living member of a Texas Lodge who has consistently demonstrated outstanding and exemplary service to his respective Lodge through any one or combinations of Masonic and community service,” Johnsen said. “I also am going to be a mentor to the wardens who are coming up.”
Following the ceremony lunch and refreshments were served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.