City officials joined local Moose Lodge members as they welcomed their new national leader to town last week with a ride in a shiny 1959 pink Cadillac, complete with motorcycle escort from the Moose Riders and a steak dinner to benefit one of their charities.
On a cool Saturday afternoon, Paul and Bonnie Curtis were guests of honor at the local lodge on South FM 116, arriving in a chauffeured Cadillac surrounded by members riding motorcycles.
Following presentations that included a bouquet of yellow roses and individual Tommy Moose stuffed animals, Curtis — a Washougal, Washington, native who has been a Moose member for 37 years and served as the organization’s chief presiding officer since July — said he was delighted with the reception.
“It’s wonderful,” said Curtis, who is on a tour of Texas Moose lodges. “The Moose Riders coming out, this 1959 Cadillac, the escort … it was great. And it’s nice to have the mayor of the city here to welcome us. This is a great fraternal group; they’re proud to be members of The Moose.
“The tour is going fantastic. I’ve always said that the Moose fraternity is the greatest fraternity in the world and the members are the greatest people in the world. That’s been proven time and time again. During the last six months of my travels throughout the United States, everybody has been wonderful. They all support the purposes and principles of this great fraternity.”
The Loyal Order of Moose is an international fraternal and service organization founded in 1888 and headquartered in Mooseheart, Illinois.
Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey, who was on hand to greet Curtis and his wife, Bonnie, said The Moose is an excellent group that benefits local communities and their families.
“As far as service organizations, they are very important to any community,” Yancey said. “They help fill some of those gaps that can’t be filled by city resources or private resources. They can pull together and do fundraisers and multiply efforts of a number of individuals to be more effective with charity work.
“I’m happy that he can make the trip here. I think he’ll see some good things going on here in Cove.”
Joe Wilgeroth, president of the Cove Moose lodge, said Curtis’ visit is a major event and members “brought out all the stops” to show their leader a good time.
“He’s on a tour to meet and greet all the lodges that he can during his tour through Texas, and we’re honored to have him here. We’re having a steak dinner later tonight and all proceeds go in his name toward Relay for Life.
“This is very, very big for us. We’re excited to have him here and we’re going to show him and his wife a great time.”
For more information on The Moose, go to: https://www.mooseintl.org.
