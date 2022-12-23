Members and friends of the Silverback Motorcycle Club of Lampasas will ride with Santa and his reindeer again this year through the streets of Lampasas, Copperas Cove, Killeen and Harker Heights.

Members of this club wear unique costumes while riding their motorcycles and bringing Christmas cheer and smiles to hundreds as they go about their annual Christmas Eve ride in Central Texas.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

