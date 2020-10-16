A local nonprofit organization held its first fundraiser in months last Saturday, an event the organizer said was much needed.
Julie Moser, founder and executive director of Pink Warrior Angels of Texas, said her organization was needing a boost in funds since the coronavirus pandemic forced her to hold events virtually or not at all.
“With COVID, as you can imagine, we took a big hit in donations,” Moser said.
Pink Warrior Angels helps those battling any type of cancer. The group helps with necessities, such as food, mortgage payments or other bills.
“So, even if the husband was working while the wife was going through treatment or vice versa, now they don’t have a job because of COVID,” Moser said. “So, we’re getting, like, $20,000 asks monthly.”
Moser said the only requirement for receiving assistance is being a U.S. resident and currently receiving cancer treatments.
She said Pink Warrior Angels pays money directly to the billing entities, rather than giving the money to the family.
Partnering with Pink Warrior Angels for the third consecutive year were HomeBase in Copperas Cove and “Moving With the Military.”
“Moving With the Military” is a TV show that features surprise home makeovers for members of the military.
Maria Reed, founder of the show, said she and Moser met at a military spouse event.
She said after talking with her, she knew they needed to partner together to help the community.
At the annual block parties, including Saturday’s, Reed and her volunteers operate a do-it-yourself project inside HomeBase.
“What we do is offer a DIY to the community to come out and build something, make something, learn a new skill — something fun,” Reed said last Saturday. “And then we donate the proceeds ... All of it, not just the proceeds, everything goes back to them.”
Reed said this year’s project looked like a mix of Jenga and “Minecraft.”
They had people make plant stands out of re-purposed blocks of wood.
Outside of HomeBase, Pink Warrior Angels sold raffle tickets for baskets of goods donated by local businesses and organizations.
They also sold Pink Warrior Angels gear and an anthology of stories from cancer survivors called “Brave Women, Strong Faith.”
Mark Dremel, general manager of HomeBase, said he was pleased to see the event continue despite the pandemic.
“I think it’s just a great community-building experience,” Dremel said in his office as he worked to repair a door handle. “People want to get out, to some extent, they want to get life back to normal as much as possible and be involved in community activities.”
Dremel said he had his store partner with Pink Warrior Angels, because he has had family battle various types of cancer.
