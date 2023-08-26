Several local residents came out to the Chick-fil-A in Copperas Cove last Saturday to have an opportunity to get to know members of the Copperas Cove police department a little bit better. The event, better known as “Coffee with a Cop,” was created so local residents could have a chat and a coffee with a cop and get to know what the officers do to keep the city safe.

“This was a great opportunity to connect with the community that we serve and get to know them on a more personal level. It is also an opportunity to communicate the policies of the police and that we are here for them,” Copperas Cove police officer Zeke Foor said at the event.

