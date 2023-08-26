Several local residents came out to the Chick-fil-A in Copperas Cove last Saturday to have an opportunity to get to know members of the Copperas Cove police department a little bit better. The event, better known as “Coffee with a Cop,” was created so local residents could have a chat and a coffee with a cop and get to know what the officers do to keep the city safe.
“This was a great opportunity to connect with the community that we serve and get to know them on a more personal level. It is also an opportunity to communicate the policies of the police and that we are here for them,” Copperas Cove police officer Zeke Foor said at the event.
Along with Foor, fellow officer Christian Alaniz also had a chance to meet with area residents.
“I am really new to the department but was in the military for seven years and got to know the local community during that time. We want to be able to connect with the community so that we can help prevent crime, and help the community in whatever that they need,” Alaniz said.
Copperas Cove resident Ron Barnot enjoyed his coffee while speaking with Foor and Alaniz.
“I moved here about 40-something years ago, I really like the idea of getting to socialize and get to know the officers from our city’s police department, and I enjoyed chatting with them,” Barnot said.
Cove residents Tyon and Mekenna Cooper also came to coffee with a cop and got a chance to speak with police officers from the Copperas Cove Police Department.
“We have been to several events that brought the police department and the community together like this one and we recently attended snow-cone with a cop and really enjoyed these events, and we have always had great interactions and experiences with our city’s officers,” Mekenna said. “Our son is a really a fan of our police and so back in June I sent a message for our sons birthday and we sent an invitation to the police department and they showed up to his birthday, we were thrilled and our son was so excited, and is definitely great have a community like this.”
