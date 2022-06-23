The Copperas Cove Public Library held its first educational show during the annual summer reading program June 16. The Wild Things Zoofari returned to introduce local residents to some new animals not shown during last year’s show. This year, residents had a choice of three different shows. In past years there were only two shows scheduled for each summer program show.
From the moment that the show began, children and their families were entertained by the animals and educated about who they are, where they come from, and how they live.
Dylan McDaniel of Wild Things Zoofari, which is based in Austin, started the show by introducing the audience to Ty, a black and white 7-month-old spider monkey from Central America. Ty hung on McDaniel’s shoulders for the remainder of the program.
“I have been with the Wild Things Zoofari for the past four years. I do many shows throughout the summer, at libraries, schools, and special events, and I even do petting zoos,” McDaniel said. “We love being able to entertain and educate others with these shows.”
During the course of the program, attendees were also introduced to several more animals including Tinker Bell a 4-year-old desert fox, which can be found in the Saharan Desert in Africa and Henry, a chinchilla, which can be found in the Andes Mountain Range in South America.
McDaniel also introduced Tinrek, a hedge hog from Madagascar. Ozzy, a two-toed sloth hung upside down and thrilled the audience.
Julie Battenfield came to the Wild Things Zoofari show with her mom, Nikki. Both of them said that their favorite animal was Ozzy the sloth.
“We came for the show they had last year, and we plan on coming out to some of the other shows that will have this summer,” Nikki said.
The last animal that everyone got to see — Rudy, a 7-month-old red kangaroo — hopped around the room.
At the end of the show attendees were allowed to pet some of the animals, including Rudy, as they left the library.
Isabel and Marco Quintanilla brought their children to the show. Each child said that they had a favorite animal during the show: Ozzy the sloth, Henry the chinchilla and Rudy the kangaroo.
“This was a great show, and it was an awesome learning experience,” Marco said.
Isabel said it was the family’s first time attending the show.
According to its website https://www.wildthingszoofari.com/, since 2010 Wild Things Zoofari, Inc has been committed to raising awareness about conservation and animal behavior trough education.
