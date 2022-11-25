As Thanksgiving break at Copperas Cove ISD approached, several teachers and/or principals were thankful for the gifts given by the Copperas Cove Education Foundation.
On Thursday, a day prior to being released for break, an entourage of Education Foundation and school officials hooted and hollered their way down hallways to present the awardees with the ceremonial large check. The grants, which started in December 2008, help teachers and principals purchase materials or invest in learning aids that enhance the learning environment in innovative ways.
This year, the Copperas Cove Education Foundation awarded its largest total of grants Thursday with all surprise gifts totaling $43,967.
“Everybody loves it and it’s just so rewarding to know that all of our hard work has paid off now that we’ve got the money to do this,” said Beverly Smith, president of the Education Foundation.
Smith has served on the board of the Education Foundation since its inception in 2007. She said the grants augment what teachers want to do.
“We’re able to give them money for projects and grants that is not in the regular budget, so they have innovative ideas that really wouldn’t be covered in the budget, and that’s where we come in,” Smith said.
Copperas Cove Junior High School
Hydroponics - $1,200 – Annie Reyes
Reading to the Beat of a Different Drum - $1,808 – Tobi Sheon and Kelly Thompson
Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy
Dream It, Paint It, Sing It - $1,500 – Willie Elmore and Leah Miller
Wiggling Toward Academic Success - $2,375 – Leah Miller
Connecting Kindness Through Rocks (The Ishi Project) - $440 – Leah Miller
Clements/Parsons Elementary
Stenciling Your Way Through Learning - $1,571 – Shanay Cordova and Fabiola Florexil
Student 2 Student (S2S) – $300 - Yoshenobia Harris, Kim Wilson, Christy Head, and Tracy Thompson
Starting off Write! - $850 – Kathy Smith, Teresa Rodriguez, Ann Akui, Alisha Miller, and Jen Shipley
StoryWalk and Learn! - $9,086 – Teresa Garrett and Amanda Rolfe
Calm in Kinder - $1,064 – Sara Yokubaitis, Alejandra Torres, Kathryn Akui, and Kaitlyn Sullivan
101 Dalmatians LIVE - $800 – Hillary Newton
Reflect & Reset - $1,500 – Angela Cabrera, Bennyce Schaefer, Stacy Ramos, and Breanne Turner
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary
A Little Spot of SEL- $767 – Amanda Brown
Copperas Cove High School
Biotope Project for Aquatic Science - $3,000 – Ellie Herrera
Putting the Environment Back into Environmental Systems - $1,600 – Ellie Herrera
Auralia and Musition Cloud - $1,062 – James Barker
Multiculture Night 2023 - $1,500 – Lisa Yates
Williams/Ledger Elementary
STEAM Makerspace - $5,303 – Jyssica Minus
The Benefits of Renewable Energy - $876 – Joshua Salinas and Jyssica Minus
HOPE Squad (Helping Others Problem-Solve Effectively - $615 – Amy Simpson
Hettie Halstead Elementary
Inchy the Bookworm Vending Machine - $6,750 – Christina Newberry
