Grants.jpg

Shanay Cordova and Fabiola Florexil, teachers at Clements/Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove are surprised with a large check board made out in their names for $1,571. The two received the money as a grant from the Copperas Cove Education Foundation.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

As Thanksgiving break at Copperas Cove ISD approached, several teachers and/or principals were thankful for the gifts given by the Copperas Cove Education Foundation.

On Thursday, a day prior to being released for break, an entourage of Education Foundation and school officials hooted and hollered their way down hallways to present the awardees with the ceremonial large check. The grants, which started in December 2008, help teachers and principals purchase materials or invest in learning aids that enhance the learning environment in innovative ways.

