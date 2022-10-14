For six years, The CDL School and Troops Into Transportation program have led a partnership effort to train thousands of Fort Hood veterans for jobs in the trucking industry, and last week the school on Constitution Drive in Copperas Cove hosted an anniversary celebration.

Chuck Hodges, president of Troops Into Transportation and The CDL school, said prior to last Friday’s ceremony that included students, graduates, staff, and officials from Fort Hood and the city of Copperas Cove, that it has taken a combined effort from many different entities to create what has become the largest career skills program in the Department of Defense.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.