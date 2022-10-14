For six years, The CDL School and Troops Into Transportation program have led a partnership effort to train thousands of Fort Hood veterans for jobs in the trucking industry, and last week the school on Constitution Drive in Copperas Cove hosted an anniversary celebration.
Chuck Hodges, president of Troops Into Transportation and The CDL school, said prior to last Friday’s ceremony that included students, graduates, staff, and officials from Fort Hood and the city of Copperas Cove, that it has taken a combined effort from many different entities to create what has become the largest career skills program in the Department of Defense.
“I want to thank the people of Copperas Cove for welcoming us here, and of course, the leadership of Fort Hood,” Hodges said. “It truly is a team effort, and it takes everyone to get us where we are today.
“We have graduated over 4,300 service members, family members, and veterans from our program, who are now working successfully in the transportation industry. When I saw that number, I thought we ought to celebrate. It’s a major accomplishment, and I think it’s important that people understand that. We probably should have done it for the fifth-year anniversary.”
The truck-driving school program is a part of TransForce, a nationwide industry leader in innovative driver shortage solutions, and provides training and job placement for eligible veterans using the GI Bill.
Fred Welch, executive director for the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corp., was on hand for the anniversary celebration. Welch said the local training program is important to help keep up with the projected growing demand for drivers.
“This program is the largest transition program the Department of Defense has right now,” said Welch, who presented Hodges with a commemorative plaque. “We will have such a growing need for commercial truck operators over the next 10 years. I think they have forecast 600,000 vacancies, and this school is averaging 20 graduates a week, so anything we can do to help them, we are totally in favor of.”
Right now, there is an estimated shortage of 63,000 truck drivers nationwide, and that number is expected to climb as more drivers retire. The average age of a trucker is reported to be 49 years. The average annual salary is $70,000.
Nearly 11 billion tons of freight is reportedly moved by trucks each year, with more than $700 billion generated annually by the trucking industry. Trucking accounts for nearly 70% of the trade between the U.S. and Mexico, and nearly 60% of trade with Canada.
If trucks stopped moving, grocery stores would go out of stock in three days, according to American Trucking Associations. Medical supplies and gasoline would run short, garbage would pile up, and water treatment plants would lack the necessary chemicals to make potable water.
“Without truck drivers — without these students — we don’t have an economy,” Hodges said. “There’s nothing you eat or wear or buy that doesn’t get moved by a truck, at some point. When you really start looking at it, the truck drivers really keep the economy going.
“Most of these service members out here have spent the last part of their careers defending our liberties and freedoms in the war against terrorism, and now they are no longer wearing a uniform, but they’re wearing civilian camouflage, and they are truly on the front lines of our economic prosperity as a nation.
“What they’re doing now, I would say is arguably just as important as the work they did while they were in uniform, as far as impacting the entire country.”
One of the school’s recent graduates is Copperas Cove resident Ruben Marble, a Michigan native who served three-and-a-half years in the Army and plans to use truck driving as a way to help finance his college education.
“I live around here, so I’ve driven past this school plenty of times,” Marble said. “I thought, you know what, that looks like something I can do. I’m not a very social person, so I figured trucking was something I could do until I go back to school for psychology.
“There’s good money in trucking, so I’ll be able to save up for college. I have an associate degree, and there’s a psychologist back home who is my mentor. So I need to finish a four-year school and then go on to graduate school. I’m going to drive for a couple of years, save up some money, and then use my military benefits to finish school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.