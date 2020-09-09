Two local VFWs are hosting events to honor Patriot Day Friday.
Beginning at 11 a.m. in Copperas Cove, VFW Post 8577 is hosting a free lunch for all first responders.
The VFW will be serving hot dogs and soda or a bottle of water at the post headquarters, 1506 Veterans Ave. in Copperas Cove.
Then, beginning at noon and going through 9 p.m., VFW Post 3393 in Kempner is hosting a fundraiser at its post headquarters, 424 County Road 4931.
“We want to honor the memory of those that lost their lives on that tragic day and those that risked their lives to save so many,” the Kempner VFW said in a news release.
The event at the Kempner VFW will feature activities for all ages, along with live music throughout the day. Camp Cowboy is also expected to bring its horses to the event.
The goal of the event is to bring the community together to create a better partnership with the area veterans.
Nonprofit organizations will also be present to help bring awareness to veteran suicide and to offer information to those in need of support.
“We are inviting all VFW’s across the state of Texas to join together and address the issues COVID-19 has created,” the release said.
Robert “Bobby” LaVigne, commander of VFW Post 3393, said in a separate news release that monetary donations are critical to the VFW being able to continue its mission.
“Without the generous contributions from individuals and companies and as well as our community, we would not be able to do the programs that make us who we are,” LaVigne said.
