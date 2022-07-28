The summer reading youth group met last Wednesday at the Copperas Cove Public Library. The meeting featured a unique special guest: percussionist Mark Shelton, who led, entertained and taught the group in a drum circle.
“I love working with groups to teach them percussion and drumming and make the opportunity interactive,” Shelton said after the meeting. “I really liked this group because I am a big believer in creativity, and so it is very gratifying to me when I can lead a drum circle that I can hear the people start to create something on an instrument in which they have never played before, and also there is the teamwork aspect. They are creating together to make a unified product.”
Area home-schooled ninth grader Sadie McIntyre attended the meeting and got to drum with the group while watching Shelton show his skills.
“I thought that it was really fun,” McIntyre said. “My favorite part was all of us playing together. I like a lot of different instruments.”
James Burton also attended the final summer reading youth group and got to watch and play with Shelton.
“I learned a few things from Mark,” Burton said. “I enjoyed playing the drums with him and enjoyed getting into a groove.”
Shelton is an educator of percussion instruments. He presents his shows to all ages but primarily does shows for students in libraries and schools. He has had multiple elementary music books that have been published for elementary school students.
According to Shelton’s website, his teaching credentials include being a visiting artist at two colleges and teaching percussion at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington.
The visit by Shelton to the Copperas Cove Public Library was made possible by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts, which recently named Shelton to its list of touring performers.
Shelton has experience playing several different percussion instruments, including the marimba, doumbec, hammered dulcimer, bones, cajon, bodhran, snare drum, handpan, and electronics, according to his website.
