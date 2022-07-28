The summer reading youth group met last Wednesday at the Copperas Cove Public Library. The meeting featured a unique special guest: percussionist Mark Shelton, who led, entertained and taught the group in a drum circle.

“I love working with groups to teach them percussion and drumming and make the opportunity interactive,” Shelton said after the meeting. “I really liked this group because I am a big believer in creativity, and so it is very gratifying to me when I can lead a drum circle that I can hear the people start to create something on an instrument in which they have never played before, and also there is the teamwork aspect. They are creating together to make a unified product.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.