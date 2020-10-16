Two area youth football teams joined the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau last week, and the president of one of the teams said the goal of joining the chamber is to gain some limelight.
Jay Fernandez, president of the Tri-County Outlawz, said the team joined its current Amateur Athletics Union league this year.
“To me, it’s a big step becoming a member of the chamber of commerce, it almost feels like a sense of accomplishment,” Fernandez said. “All the hard work, the dedication we put into this to make this organization what it is, in spite of all the roadblocks we’ve had this year.”
One of the major roadblocks this season has been the coronavirus pandemic, Fernandez said.
“To be a part of the chamber of commerce and be recognized as a Cove ‘business entity,’ I guess you could say, it really means a lot for these kids,” he said. “That’s what it’s mainly about is trying to get these kids as much exposure and limelight on them as we possibly can.”
Fernandez said he wanted to join the chamber and visitors bureau to highlight the positive things the team is doing by using football.
“We’re using football to teach these kids life lessons,” Fernandez said.
Although two of the four teams the organization has are doing well so far this season, he said he focuses on the growth of his players as people.
“It’s not about the wins and losses,” Fernandez said. “We’re out here, and we’re teaching these young men and women to face adversity and not fold under pressure and find a way to become successful.”
He said that will be the way people will judge success in the future.
“(In) 10 years, nobody’s going to remember what you did as a head coach for a youth football team in 2020,” he said. “They’re going to sit there and they’re going to judge your success based on the character of the kids you produce.”
Also joining the chamber and visitors bureau was the Copperas Cove Rebels, coached by Jeremy Sanders.
“It means a lot to us,” Sanders said of partnering with the chamber.
He and some of his coaches helped coach in the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation but formed the Rebels in 2019 after participation in the city league decreased. The Rebels play in the Hill Country Youth Football League.
Sanders said that chamber President Alicia Menard suggested the team partner with the chamber.
“She actually asked if we’d be interested in doing something of that nature, and it was an awesome idea,” Sanders said.
Sanders said the partnership with the chamber can help his team get recognition for the things it does in the community.
Both the Outlawz and the Rebels are nonprofit organizations.
