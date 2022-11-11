Sausage was in high demand last weekend as a church in Copperas Cove revived its annual fundraiser in a new way.
Sausage Fest as it were, hosted by Trinity Lutheran Church, made such a highly-anticipated return that more than half of the meat prepared had been preordered by area residents.
Typically done as a German meal with side fixings such as potato salad and sauerkraut, the church held the fundraiser last Saturday by selling uncooked sausage by the pound.
Trinity Lutheran has had its sausage fundraiser since 1972, said Gordon Mickan, a volunteer who has been helping since the first year.
Because of COVID-19, the church hadn’t had the fundraiser since 2019.
“The community was excited because they kept asking every year, ‘Come on, y’all gotta make it,’” Mickan said.
Of the more than 3,300 pounds of sausage prepared, more than 2,000 had been preordered.
Volunteers noticed the joy on everyone’s face when they walked in.
“Well, the joy on all the workers here kind of spreads to everybody else’s face,” said Bill Sager, former pastor of the church. “It’s nice to let the joy that’s already here spread to the community.”
One by one, people greeted each other as if they’d just seen them. As a bake sale also went on concurrently, groups of friends conversed with one another.
According to Sandy Sager, the sausage is a Mickan family recipe that has been meticulously perfected. Making 3,300 pounds of meat was also laborious.
“We were there until midnight,” she said. “People are working from 6 in the morning until midnight. And then even cutting it up, we were here all day yesterday, packaging the bags, but it’s just fun.”
Dave Reedy, the church’s current pastor, said the sausage is made by hand at an off-site facility.
Not only is the sausage festival a fundraising activity, but it is also important to the community.
“It has helped us to establish a reputation or traditional reputation in the community,” Reedy said. “So it’s good for us to know people remember that we’re here.”
