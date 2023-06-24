Barbara Mims

Barbara Mims was born in Germany but came to Copperas Cove when she was 5 years old and has lived here for nearly 60 years.

Her father, Donald Hollingsworth, spent 20 years in the U.S. Army and retired in 1974 as a master sergeant, but Barbara did not experience many of the challenges faced by kids growing up in a military family — so-called Army brats — because except for a brief time living in Germany, she never had to move around from place to place to place.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.