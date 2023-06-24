Barbara Mims was born in Germany but came to Copperas Cove when she was 5 years old and has lived here for nearly 60 years.
Her father, Donald Hollingsworth, spent 20 years in the U.S. Army and retired in 1974 as a master sergeant, but Barbara did not experience many of the challenges faced by kids growing up in a military family — so-called Army brats — because except for a brief time living in Germany, she never had to move around from place to place to place.
“There were so many military people when I was growing up,” she said. “If one of your parents or someone you knew wasn’t in the military, you were kind of strange. Seems like everybody was military. You’d make friends with somebody, and then they’d be moving. Their dad would get orders and they’d be gone. I look back at my annual (yearbook) sometimes and think, ‘I wonder where so-and-so is.’”
A 1977 graduate of Cove High School, Barbara remembers the city being a lot different back in the day. The highway between Killeen-Copperas Cove and Temple — now Interstate 14 — was only a two-lane roadway, and local places to shop and eat were few and far between.
“We didn’t have any stores, really,” she said. “We had just a little HEB across the street from where HomeBase is now, and then it moved over to where HomeBase is. There was an A&W root beer where Pet Supplies Plus is now. If you were coming into Cove, it was right past the Pet Supplies Plus, right next to the little liquor store, which wasn’t there, either. Then, where Bella Sera is, they had a Mr. S drive-in ... kind of like a Sonic, but it had inside seating, also. A guy from Gatesville and his wife owned it. I worked there with him and his daughters.
“We had a Sears and a women’s clothing store. We had a bowling alley in the Cove Terrace, which was really great. We’d go there and bowl and get French fries and a Coke. The lady that lived up the street from me worked there in the kitchen and everybody knew her. Then, kind of across from the bowling alley, they had a pool hall. I don’t think they had drinks because back then you couldn’t drink (alcohol) in Cove, but it was smoke-filled, and you really weren’t supposed to be going in there. You had to be a certain age, but we always tried to get in there and play pool.
“We graduated at the (football) stadium over by the junior high, which was the high school then. Now, they go to Bell County (Expo Center). I think we had over 300 people in our class.”
When she was in school, the world began to open up a little after she and her sister got a car. That led to some new experiences, including a particular night out on the town that ended with a little trouble when they got home.
“I was looking in an old book I have, and gas was 55 cents a gallon,” Barbara said. “I wanted a car, but I didn’t have any money. I didn’t have a job — at first. My dad found a ’67 Chevy Bel Air. That car had a huge, big ol’ steering wheel, and of course, there was no power steering and I thought I was gonna die trying to turn that steering wheel.
“My sister and I are one year apart, so my dad says, ‘OK, you guys can have this car and one tank of gas a week. If you run out, then that’s it until the next week.’ So we had to share. But when we got that car, we really thought we were something. I wish I still had it.
“We would always go to 440 Light Company (in Killeen). It was a disco club. We’d go there every Friday night. The other one was Cody’s, a country and western club in Harker Heights. My older sister and her friends — she was three years older than me — were going one time, and I wanted to go but I wasn’t old enough. My sister told my mom not to worry, she could get me in, and she would take care of me.
“So we went and it was free pitcher of beer night or something, and I got so drunk. It was ridiculous. My sister got in trouble when we got home ... I got in trouble because I kept getting sick, so mom knew something was going on.”
After high school, Barbara went to work on Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), where she stayed for 36 years until she retired. It was there that she met her future husband, Kenneth, when she was 20 years old. They got married a year later and are coming up on their 43rd wedding anniversary.
The city has changed a lot since she was growing up here, Barbara says. Most of the changes have been positive – don’t get her started about the Business 190 widening project through town – but she thinks more can be done to make the city an even better place to live.
“Cove has really grown, but I think there is still room for a lot more growth. There’s a lot more things they could bring here – a little bit more shopping and more places to eat and stuff like that,” said Barbara, whose dad was the first person buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen when he died in December 2005 at age 72.
“I think they need more restaurants, like a steakhouse. We need a bowling alley. It seems like every time something new (comes along), it comes to Lampasas, or it goes to Killeen or Harker Heights.
“I’m comfortable here, and with the prices of things now ... there’s no way we’re going to move. Our house is paid for and housing prices have jumped tremendously. I’m never going to leave.”
