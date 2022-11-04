Family members and those close to Copperas Cove athletics radio announcer Joe Lombardi helped pull off the ultimate surprise last Friday at Bulldawg Stadium.
Lombardi, who had just turned 75, was honored by Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey with a proclamation that Oct. 28, 2022, was Mr. Joe Lombardi Day.
As soon as Yancey read the words, “Now, therefore, I Dan D. Yancey...”, Lombardi stared at him, mouth agape, hands outstretched and then against his hips.
“I tell you what, it was a surprise and a half, it really and truly was,” Lombardi said after the proclamation was read.
In the realm of Copperas Cove athletics, Lombardi has been a stalwart, having only missed three broadcasts in his 45 years behind the microphone, according to Yancey’s proclamation.
Lombardi began as a disc jockey for KOOV-Copperas Cove in 1978. In 1992, he was recognized nationally as the Country Music Association’s “Small Market Radio Personality of the Year.”
Later, Lombardi broadcasted the welcome home of 124 flights of Fort Hood troops returning from Operation Desert Storm at “Victory Corner” near West Fort Hood.
Along with Copperas Cove athletics, Lombardi has lent his voice to several organizations, including the National Mounted Warfare Foundation, the Greater Fort Hood Area United Way, the Copperas Cove Quarterback Club, C.H.A.M.P.S. and more.
Don’t let Lombardi’s age fool you, though. The 75-year-old is still spry and has a pep in his step.
“Yeah, it is a milestone to hit that 75 mark, it really is. I just want to keep on going,” Lombardi said. “Somebody asked me here a while back if I was gonna retire from football announcing and everything else involved with it. And I said, ‘No. I’ll be here until one of two things happen — either I get tired and can’t move on or I’m dead.’ So, I’m looking forward to a lot more years of this.”
Having been approached by someone from the community, Yancey thought it was a good idea to issue a proclamation in Lombardi’s honor — a distinction normally reserved for those who reach 100 years old.
“I think from a Copperas Cove standpoint, we couldn’t ask for a better advocate for Copperas Cove,” Yancey said Wednesday evening. “You can’t dodge Joe Lombardi. He’s always there, he’s always ready to express his opinion. (And he) always — always — puts Copperas Cove first.”
