A local church set up shop at its park in northern Copperas Cove Wednesday afternoon to be a blessing to several area residents.
Northpointe Church Pastor Brent Sanders said the boxes of food his church was giving out came from the United States Department of Agriculture.
The free food distribution began at noon, and all boxes of food were given out by around 5:45 p.m., Sanders said Thursday morning.
The food was part of the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
Wednesday was the earliest day available for a shipment of the food, which included 1,260 boxes and 1,344 gallons of milk.
“I asked them, actually, ‘What dates do you have available?’” Sanders said. “They said, ‘We have the 21st available.’ I said, ‘Bring it; bring it.’”
He said when the truck arrived, it was sealed with wire, so he knew the shipment had not been tampered with.
“In this box of food, they got a bag of chicken nuggets, they got hot dogs, they got shredded cheese, yogurt, cottage cheese, potatoes and apples,” Sanders said.
Each box also came with a gallon of milk and a letter from President Donald Trump.
A steady line of vehicles came by the park to receive the food boxes. Sanders said Thursday that he estimated it to be a total of around 500 vehicles.
One of the beneficiaries of the food boxes was Killeen resident Kaitlyn Franco.
Franco said she is getting out of the military soon, and she and her husband are expecting their first child, so it may be difficult to make ends meet until she finds employment after the Army.
She said events like this are important to her, because anything helps.
“Even if there wasn’t a pandemic ... you never know what anyone is going through,” Franco said Wednesday. “... anyone could be struggling; it doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, like your job or anything, so it’s really important to me, personally.”
Sanders said the church is always trying to show compassion to others by doing outreach events, such as the free food distribution.
“We like to say ‘Compassion is love in action,’” Sanders said. “And, so, that’s what we’re doing right now; this is love in action.”
After going through the line, Norm Mitchell of the church, and Will Jackson, pastor of Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church were available to offer an encouraging word or a prayer for those who requested it.
“Love just loves, regardless,” Sanders said.
