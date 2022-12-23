C.J. Sowell

 Courtesy Photo

It is an understatement to say that Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy paraprofessional C.J. Sowell loves children. The former daycare owner spends his days throughout the school year working with Copperas Cove ISD’s youngest scholars, pre-K students, to prepare them to advance to elementary school.

As if spending eight hours a day surrounded by 4-year-olds is not enough, Sowell spends the holiday season donning a red velvet suit and spending many nights and most every weekend helping children believe in miracles and jolly ol’ St. Nick. For more than a decade, Sowell has continually brought joy to young and old alike with his Santa suit, boots, belt, snow-white beard, and of course, his iconic, “Ho, ho, ho.”

