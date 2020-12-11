With temperatures in the 70s Tuesday, it was a perfect night for a visit with Santa. Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy hosted the first ever drive-thru Santa event.
Parents and pre-kindergartners drove in their cars and went through the parking lot looking to give a smile and a wave to Santa Claus. Some kids were able to get a picture with Santa, and of course masks were worn and social distancing was followed.
The event was designed to help the students and parents find some sense of normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the holiday season is a reminder that they should continue to live their lives each day.
Leah Miller, principal at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, explained the main difference from previous years.
“Normally, this event is held inside and we do activities with the kids and parents, and no, there are no mask and distance restrictions of how close you can get to Santa,” Miller said. “Our parents are trying hard not to feel disconnected from what is going on with their kids at school.
“We found earlier in the year that having a drive-thru event like the one that we did at Halloween time was popular with the kids, and that night we did a science theme. Tonight, we had a literature theme where we gave each child a book as they drive through, along with some other Christmas items.”
Heather Peacock, the school’s assistant principal, spoke about how the event impacts the staff.
“I think that this event means a lot and to our staff as well, and to us,” Peacock said. “We were just talking about how even we are in need of the Christmas spirit even with everything being so different this year. It gives us happiness and joy to bring this to the kids.”
Shawn and Ashley Dorman brought their two kids Landon, and Gianna to the event.
“This is a good thing, because our kids do not get to go out much due to COVID-19,” Ashley Dorman said. “This was a great idea, and it is awesome for the kids, and they love it.”
Students Ne’elana Palemene wants a doll for Christmas, and E’koa Palomene came with their grandmother Edith Natividad.
E'koa Palomene wants Pokemon cards.
“I think that this event is really neat and really is bringing the spirit of Christmas. They always look forward to seeing Santa no matter what,” Natividad said.
Devan and Joanna Fuentes brought their son Xavier to the event.
“Despite the masks it stills gives us some type of normalcy,” Devan Fuentes said. “Xavier was excited to come.”
C.J. Sowell, who played Santa, said he is the same old Santa, regardless of the pandemic.
“I love being Santa, it is different this year but I found a way to be able to see my little friends. We are doing the proper social distancing, but I was planning on being here and I love doing this every year,” Sowell said. “I didn’t want to let the kids down because of this virus. I wanted to let them know that things are still going to be normal, and Santa looks a little different with the mask on this year, but I am still Santa.”
