Magician John O’Bryant returned to the Copperas Cove Public Library and captivated the young, local residents with his magic tricks. It was his first show at the library since the summer of 2019.
During the show he performed a card trick, a floating table trick, and many others dazzled attendees. O’Bryant asked for several kids who were sitting in front on the floor to assist him with several tricks, including Lena Gaytan.
The 9-year-old was asked by O’Bryant to assist him with his floating table trick. The two held opposite ends of a tablecloth while the table floated in mid-air. The audience was stunned.
Lena said she had fun helping with the magic trick.
Holly Gaytan brought her three children — including Lena — and a cousin to the magic show. It was their first time coming to the Copperas Cove Library.
Area resident Stephanie Fisher brought her three children to the magic show, and everyone loved it, according to Stephanie. She said they enjoyed the show so much they plan to come to some of the remaining shows during the Summer Reading Program, which take place every Thursday through “we plan to come to some of the other remaining shows during the Summer Reading Program.”
According to his website, since a young age, O’Bryant had always dreamed of becoming a magician and performing for others. He blends an original style of magic, illusion, and comedy. He has performed for audiences all over the country, and people love him and request for him to come back and perform at that venue each year.
“I got my first magic set when I was 6 or 7,” O’Bryant said. “I performed my first show when I was 15 years old and I did the show at a neighbors birthday party. I started out interning for another magician pretty much like a stage manager for him. I now have been doing shows for over 15 years.”
O’Bryant has performed his shows at Sea World Adventure Parks San Antonio, has headlined his magic act at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club in San Antonio. Some of the other clients that he has performed for include the United States Air Force, Howard Hughes Corporation, YMCA, Boy Scouts of America and many others.
