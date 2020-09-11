For the second consecutive election, Copperas Cove and Coryell County voters will have a choice between who represents them in the 25th District.
Incumbent Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, will battle Democrat challenger Julie Oliver, two years after defeating her in 2018.
Williams, 70, said via email Wednesday that as a 50-year small business owner, he proudly serves as the voice for “Main Street” in Congress and stands up and fights for small business entrepreneurs.
“I’m proud to have helped create the strongest economy our nation has seen in decades by passing historic tax reform for every hardworking taxpayer in America and I’ll continue to champion pro-growth policies, cut regulations and fighting to protect your pay checks and tax cuts,” Williams said.
He said the Paycheck Protection Program has helped save 58,000 jobs in the district.
Williams said his campaign has adapted to coronavirus restrictions when it comes to campaigning, and whether virtual or in-person, the message has focused on American economic strength and optimism.
“25th District voters want lower taxes and less government, and they overwhelmingly reject the big government, socialist agenda that is the founding principle of the 2020 Democrat party,” Williams said.
Williams said that having held more than 30 town halls in the last two years, nothing beats a handshake from constituents.
Fort Hood
Although much of Fort Hood falls within the 31st District, represented by Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, part of it falls within District 25.
Williams said he has been proud to serve Fort Hood and will continue fighting for better pay and increased benefits for servicemembers and their families.
Recently, Williams has supported the delivery of the newest M1A2 Abrams tank to Fort Hood and delivered over $300 million to improve barracks, motor pools and family housing.
Also during his tenure, the Department of Veterans Affairs opened a new outpatient clinic in Austin.
Williams said he will also support the concerns that soldiers have made light of recently with the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
“I will continue holding leaders accountable and drive change within the force to combat the epidemic of violence and sexual assault that’s become far too prevalent at Fort Hood,” he said.
Finances
Williams has a noticable advantage in finances.
As of the June 30 campaign finance report, Williams had a total of $1,268,552.12 cash on hand, compared with Oliver’s $89,999.19, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Overall, Williams has raised a total of $1,507,573.74, compared with Oliver who has raised a total of $681,850.82.
