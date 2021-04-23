Martin Walker Elementary students traded trash for cash by recycling and beautifying their school and saving energy.
The school, which supports approximately 400 students, committed to becoming Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Environmental Youth Ambassadors in coordination with Fort Hood Recycle.
Martin Walker had more than a dozen students selected as winners in the Texas Recycles poster contest where students created their own artwork to showcase recycling and pollution prevention as well as conserving and beautifying. Individual winners received a recycled glass sun catcher and colored pencils and the winning design was used on this year’s Earth Day T-shirt.
Martin Walker also signed up for the Light’s Out Lunch Program where students were encouraged to turn off lights in the lunchroom and classrooms at least once a month. Adopt-A-School partner, the 91st Engineer Battalion, supported the effort by donating chem-lights to use when the lights were turned off in the cafeteria.
“I’m glad we’re helping the Earth. It’s the best thing we can do,” third grader Stella Feliciano Barreto said.
Schools are challenged to participate in one or more of six programs offered by the partnership that encourage energy conservation, recycling, beautification of the school and litter prevention.
Martin Walker Elementary signed up for all six programs. The school was awarded $200 for participating in the highest number of programs offered by the partnership.
“By participating in these programs, Martin Walker students are actively learning and experiencing what and how to make a difference in reducing their footprint, while still having fun, in a responsible way,” said Principal Earl Parcell.
The program that has really shown the students what an impact they are having is the Greater Fort Hood Recycle Bowl. Students collected and weighed recycling materials from all offices, cafeteria, and their classrooms and placed it in the recycling bins outside the school.
Students have been helping to collect and weigh the recycled material were really surprised to see how much is collected every day.
“I’m surprised at how much recycling we have. It’s been really fun collecting and seeing how much all of it weighs,” fifth grader Hailey Simpkins said.
In total, Martin Walker Elementary recycled 1,172 pounds of recycling in just a 30-day period and won first place in the Fort Hood Recycle Bowl, capturing the $200 grand prize for a total of $400 awarded for the students’ efforts.
