Martin Walker Elementary third grader Emerson Turner knew first-hand why she was raising money for the American Heart Association.
Emerson was born with a rare congenital malformation of the heart known as tetralogy of Fallot, a condition that effects one in 3,000 babies. She underwent open heart surgery at an early age to address her condition.
“I like the (American Heart Association) Kids Heart Challenge because I get to raise money to help save people’s lives,” the youngster said. “I had heart surgery when I was a baby, so I try to raise as much money as I can to help other people.”
Through the Kids Heart Challenge, Martin Walker students learned about their hearts while helping others by raising money for the American Heart Association. Additionally, students were taught the importance of being physically and emotionally successful.
This is the second year Martin Walker has participated in the event under the leadership of physical education teacher Jennifer Wilson.
“My nephew was born with a heart defect and had two open heart surgeries as a baby. He is definitely my heart hero,” said Wilson, adding that the Kids Heart Challenge also support the curriculum. “Students learn jump rope skills, participate in daily missions, learn how their hearts work and get the opportunity to raise money to help kids with special hearts. Our students are having fun, getting their hearts pumping and activating their minds. Our students are setting realistic goals, pledging to drink more water, move more, and to be kind.”
Second grader Avery Patterson called and sent videos to friends and family asking them to donate to her fundraising efforts.
“I like how much fun coach Wilson makes the Kids Heart Challenge with games, making goals, and fun events,” Patterson said.
Students and staff across the district drew attention to heart disorders and defects when an elementary school counselor delivered a baby boy with a hole in his heart.
“I wanted to raise money for Kids Heart Challenge to help other kids like my buddy, Casen,” said kindergartner Reed Hooten.
With a goal of $5,000, the students and staff ultimately raised $6,727.99. Students raising top amounts earned the honor of pouring homemade slime on school principal, Earl Parcell, and Wilson.
