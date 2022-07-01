Martin Walker Elementary teacher Molly Goldschmeding embodies all the qualities and attributes of a teacher that kids read about in books.
Goldschmeding’s former principal, Earl Parcell, said Goldschmeding is a model of professionalism and personifies dedication.
“Mrs. Goldschmeding routinely arrives early and always spends significant time in her classroom over holidays and on weekends preparing the next lesson for her students. As a result, she is always prepared and every visit to her classroom yields evidence of a teacher clearly in command of her learning environment,” Parcell said. “While Mrs. Goldschmeding never appears to be working harder than her students, nothing could be farther from the truth. Mrs. Goldschmeding is constantly thinking forward, making connections, and noting adjustments so to best meet student needs while also making steady overall progress with her original lesson plan.”
Parcell said while problems or challenges are inevitable, Goldschmeding can be counted on to meet every problem with a student-centric solution.
“Even though she has thrived and works like a champion when on her own, she is even more amazing as a team member,” Parcell said. “When her name is mentioned, everyone, and I mean everyone on campus, lights up and glows. She is a contributor. She never misses deadlines, is never without a smile and is always with kids. Mrs. Goldschmeding is an extraordinary teacher with an unrelenting passion for teaching with a pure and genuine love for all her students.”
Parcell said Goldschmeding’s behaviors, mannerisms and attitude with students and staff are “ultra-positive.”
“Mrs. Goldschmeding is beyond thoughtful and spirited. Mrs. Goldschmeding positively impacts everyone, students, and staff alike, but has gone above and beyond to spread her joy and love upon her students,” Parcell said. “Every day, she writes a special message to her kids that she projects on the board for them to read upon entering her classroom. These messages are always signed, ‘Love, Mrs. Goldschmeding.’
“Another example of her special qualities was on full display when she posted an anchor chart on the whiteboard stating the 22 reasons she loves her students (one reason specific to each student). These are a few of her acts of kindness that are genuine and truly reflect who and what Mrs. Goldschmeding is as a person and as a teacher.
“Her enthusiasm is reciprocated by her students and is clearly evident in each and every student-teacher interaction. Mrs. Goldschmeding has a knack for accepting every student for who he/she is. Every student receives special attention. Mrs. Goldschmeding is a cup filler, is thoughtful, thankful, and always willing to contribute to any effort on campus.”
Goldschmeding is the Martin Walker Elementary 2022 Teacher of the Year and was selected as the 2022 CCISD Elementary Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.