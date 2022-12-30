Decades ago, Germans counted down the days until Christmas by marking 24 chalk lines on a door and rubbing one off every day in December. This ultimately led to the creation of the Advent calendar that is now enjoyed around the world.

In Scandinavia in the 1800s, people decorated their homes and barns with greenery for the new year in order to ward off evil spirits. Today, decorating Christmas trees are a holiday tradition worldwide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.