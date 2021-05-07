Copperas Cove Masonic Lodge 595 presented its Lamar Award for Excellence in Education and scholarships to two Copperas Cove High School students and recognized their teacher for her guidance during a ceremony at the Mt. Hiram Lodge building in Copperas Cove on Tuesday.
Copperas Cove High School seniors Matthew Lanning and Mikayla Jackson each received the Lamar Award, a medal, and a $3,000 scholarship for college.
Lanning plans on attending the University of Texas at Austin and major in biochemistry. He said receiving the scholarship was “pretty cool” and will help with tuition costs. His career aspirations were inspired following a volunteer opportunity.
“After 9th grade, I volunteered with the Red Cross at the hospital and helped in the pharmacy,” Lanning explained.
Lanning said he plans on becoming a pharmacologist after he finishes studying biochemistry.
Jackson will attend the University of North Texas in Denton and major in fashion merchandising. She said she has been working hard to save up for college, and the scholarship will help pay for some of those expenses.
“I’ve been looking forward to graduating since my freshman year, and I’ve been working hard to save up for my tuition and just to get this scholarship means so much to me because it’s just helping me towards getting my books, fees, tuition, just to go towards my college,” Jackson said.
Jackson said she has been into arts and drawing since the fifth grade and initially wanted to be a fashion designer but decided fashion merchandising was her calling.
“I decided I’m more into the business side, the marketing, the choosing the clothes instead of making the clothes,” Jackson explained. “I still love fashion, but I just don’t think I could do all the work of making them.”
Sandra Perry, a health sciences teacher with Copperas Cove ISD, received the Lamar Award and a check for $100 from the lodge for her positive influence and guidance for Lanning and Jackson.
“It means a lot, I’m very honored, very humbled, and it’s just been a privilege to work with Copperas Cove ISD for all these years,” Perry said. “I’ve always been supported, and it just feels great to be nominated and awarded.”
Jimmy Shuck, the Copperas Cove High School principal, was present during the ceremony to support the students and teacher.
“It’s always great to have our kids get recognized for their accomplishments,” Shuck said. “I’ve said time and time again that we’ve got great kids and great teachers in Copperas Cove, and you can’t find greater examples of that than who got recognized tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.