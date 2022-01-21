Longtime Copperas Cove resident and two-time Vietnam combat veteran Billie Joe Evans was honored earlier this week for 50 years’ service and membership at the local Mount Hiram Masonic Lodge no. 595.
Fellow lodge members gathered Tuesday evening to celebrate Evans and watch as John W. Wheeler II, district deputy grandmaster for District 69, which includes the four lodges in Coryell County, presented a proclamation and Mount Hiram’s leader, Worshipful Master Jim Johnsen fixed a lapel pin to his shirt collar.
Johnsen called the award “a recognition that comes to few men.”
“We’ve had a few, but 50 years of doing anything is a long time, so it’s certainly significant,” Johnsen said, prior to the ceremony.
Wheeler, a resident of Belton, said this was his last official duty as deputy director, and a fitting way for him to close out his two-year term.
“This is a way the grand lodge of Texas has to honor the brothers who have stuck with them for so many years,” he said. “We did have service awards here at Mount Hiram in August for … I think we had several 50s and a couple of 25s. The grand master came down and presented those. This is my last one, and then I’m going to turn it over to the next rider of the horse.”
Service awards presented by the Masons include 25 years, 40, 55, 60, 65, and so on. A 75-year service award was presented last week in South Texas, Wheeler said.
The masonry group is described as a fraternal and charitable organization that participates in such things as community events and activities, conducts fundraisers, and honors first responders. The primary mission of the organization is to “take good men and make them better.”
The Copperas Cove lodge has 178 members, with about 30 of those who actively participate and attend meetings.
Anyone interested in becoming a member or finding out more about the organization is welcome to attend meetings on Tuesday nights at the lodge, 802 N. First Street in Copperas Cove. After a designated period of time up to six months, newcomers may be considered for membership.
Evans, meanwhile, is a Dallas native who dropped out of school when he was 16 and joined the Army. He served as a radio operator for most of his 28-year military career, which included two tours in Vietnam, and lives now with his three dogs: a German shepherd named Arko, and two yellow Labrador retrievers trained for hunting, Shirley and Ruby.
He said last Tuesday’s recognition is one of his proudest honors.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” the 87-year-old father of three and grandfather of five said. “Glad I lived long enough to get to 50 years.”
Bill Kohl, junior deacon for the Copperas Cove lodge, said Evans “deserves every bit of this award.”
“He has done so much for this lodge and so much for masonry,” Kohl said. “Fifty years is a long time. I’ve been a mason for 35 years and it’s quite an honor. He is an amazing mason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.