One of the tenets of the Masoic fraternity is to serve the community. One Masonic lodge in Copperas Cove continues to take that to heart, providing baskets of holiday meal items for Christmas.
“There’s people in the community that can’t help; we do,” said Mitchell Johnson, the senior warden of Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge 622. “That’s one of the biggest things as Masons is we try to give back to our community and try to help where help can (be) given.”
Baskets were filled with mashed potato mixes, macaroni and cheese, a turkey, corn bread mix and other holiday fare, according to Mitchell Johnson, senior warden of Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge 622 in Copperas Cove.
“We try to bring some Christmas cheer,” Johnson said Tuesday morning at the lodge. “We know it’s rough in the world today, so it just makes people smile when they actually see it.”
This year, 17 families will get the holiday meals to prepare. Identification of the families in need begins before Thanksgiving, a holiday the lodge also provides a meal for.
“Basically, what we’re giving them, they shouldn’t have to go out and buy anything unless they just want some cake or ice cream or something,” Johnson said.
Food comes from the Killeen Food Care Center via the Central Texas Masonic Family. Johnson said the Copperas Cove lodge donates money to the Masonic Family, which then gets the food.
Mark Walls, the worshipful master of the lodge, said the Christmas meal basket is just one of several events the lodge does throughout the year.
He also said it is a blessing to pull up to a house to deliver the baskets.
“You’re helping fellow man; that’s the important thing,” Walls said. “What do they call it, the ‘Golden Rule’: treat everybody as you want to be treated.
“So, you’re helping your fellow man, and to see them be happy about what you’re doing, it is what makes everything worth it.”
Walls said the goal with the community outreach is to stretch further from Copperas Cove, such as into Lampasas and Gatesville.
