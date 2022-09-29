Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 in Copperas Cove took time to recognize some of its brothers for their many years of service to the Mason organization and its brothers. The Masons who were recognized have been a part of the organization ranging from 25 to 70 years.
Tony Williams, Skip Darossett, and Ashley Ledger were honored for being a Masons for 25 years. Randy Reynolds, Jeffrey Shelton, and Marion Eugene Morris were recognized for their 40 years in the organization. Earl Gandy and Craig Foster have been Masons for 50 years. Lynn Cox and former Copperas Cove Mayor John Hull have been with the organization for 60 years. Craig Swift has 65 years of service to the Masonic Lodge. The longest tenured Mason recognized by the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 during the ceremony Tuesday night was James Irby with 70 years of dedication to the Masonic brotherhood.
