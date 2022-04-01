One Copperas Cove and one Lampasas soon-to-be graduates received a little relief to the burden of college tuition, thanks to one of Copperas Cove’s Masonic lodges. The lodge gave out a total of $1,300 of scholarship between the two.
Laurcy Bender, will be graduating May 20 from Lampasas High School, was one of this year’s recipients of the scholarship from the Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge No. 622 in Copperas Cove.
“I am so honored and excited, it was a cool thing to open up my email and see that I won this scholarship. It will help so much for my college tuition,” Bender said. “I am going to be starting out at Blinn College in Bryan Texas to get my pre-requisite courses for dental hygiene out of the way, and once I finish those courses I will transfer to Texas A&M School of Dentistry in Dallas, and will get my degree and become a dental hygienist.”
Traci Bender, Laurcy’s mom, said, “We were ecstatic when we found out the Laurcy won the $1,000 dollar scholarship.”
Since Bender was the first-place winner, she received $1,000.
Emma McDonald, who is going to graduate from Copperas Cove High School on May 27, received $300 as the second-place winner.
“I am really excited to receive this scholarship because it will really make a difference going through school. I plan to study nursing and specializing in emergency care while I am attending the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton,” McDonald said.
Samantha Byers, Emma’s mom, said, “We are excited for her because every little bit will help with paying for college.”
Mark Walls Jr., the Worshipful Master of the Jno G. Lewis Masonic Lodge #622 in Copperas Cove, spoke about the scholarship awards.
“It feels pretty good to be able to give these two scholarships to these two deserving ladies. They both submitted great essay papers for the contest,” he said. “Now, Laurcy who was the first-place winner can now earn more scholarship money by competing at the district level, and if she wins at that level, she can move on to the Grand Lodge level. Money raised for these scholarships comes from the fish fries that the lodge holds several times a year.”
Each year at the end of February, the lodge sends out notices of the scholarship contest to superintendents of the Copperas Cove, Lampasas, and Gatesville school districts, and then they put out the information to their respective districts.
