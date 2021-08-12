Six members of Mount Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595 AF&AM in Copperas Cove received a lapel pin and a coin signifying their service time in masonry on Wednesday evening. Five others were not present but qualified for the honor and will be recognized later.
The members who were recognized have been masons for at least 25, 40 or 50 years.
As their names were called, the lodge’s senior deacon escorted them to the altar in the center of the lodge.
Among the special guests was Ken Curry, the Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Texas.
It was the first time in several years that the man holding the position of grand master of Texas has been to the lodge in Copperas Cove, according to the lodge’s master of ceremonies, Mark Spangler — who was one of the 50-year honorees.
“You look at the six recipients, you see how proud they are — their masonic journey,” Curry said after the open meeting. “And that’s what raises feelings of good tidings for everyone, and that’s what it means to see them smile.”
Curry said that as grand master of the state, which is a one-year post, he often gets to travel to one of the 764 masonic lodges in the state.
“The best part of my job is travelling to lodges and seeing people who are happy and the fellowship and the brotherhood,” he said.
After receiving their pins and coins, the recipients had an opportunity make a brief statement.
One of those men, Thomas Yarborough received his recognition for 40 years of service.
“The experience that I’ve had being a mason is brotherly love is going on here,” Yarborough said. “... And with the brotherly love that we’ve had throughout this, this will last a lifetime and it’s something you’ll never forget once you get started. It’s something that will rest on your shoulders for the rest of your life.”
Spangler, who started as a mason in 1970, said part of the recognition is also to recognize his age.
“I was recognized because I happened to live a long time and enjoyed the work,” Spangler said after the meeting. “Masonry is something that I wish every good man would go into.”
For those interested in becoming masons at the Mount Hiram lodge, call the lodge secretary Robert Walker at 254-238-1745 or go to the lodge website at https://mounthiramlodge.org/.
Members who received their recognition Wednesday were:
- Robert Pryor (25 years)
- Candido Mohedano (40 years)
- Thomas Yarborough (40 years)
- Ralph John (40 years)
- Jimmie Barnum (50 years)
- Mark Spangler (50 years)
Members who were not present Wednesday but will be recognized later are:
- George Hardy (25 years)
- Jerry Fitzgerald (40 years)
- Walter Craig (40 years)
- Thomas Palmer (50 years)
- Robert Ott (50 years)
