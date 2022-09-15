A Copperas Cove massage business relocated in town recently, and though it has been open there for a little while, its owner celebrated the grand opening in the new location Sunday.
“We have been in this new location since May of this year,” Mills said. “So today we wanted to bring some fun and celebrate our new space with friends, family and the Cove community.”
Friends, family, and the local community came out to show support for Exhale Massage owner Kara Mills and her new spot at 201 Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
“One of the main reasons that I decided to change locations was because many of my clients deal with pain and so it is very hard for them to climb stairs,” Mills said.
Previously, Exhale Massage operated out of a small space on the second floor of a complex along Business Highway 190.
“The second reason was that I found a better and more economical space to rent, and lastly I wanted a storefront that was more visible and could be seen from the road,” Mills said.
Mills has owned the business for about three years. She is a licensed massage therapist who specializes in deep tissue, therapeutic and medical massages.
One of Mills’ clients, Adayre Crabb, said she is pleased with her experience at the new location thus far.
“I received a massage from Exhale and it was a wonderful experience,” Crabb said. “Kara and her staff are very courteous and professional, and the place is very clean.”
Also on had for the grand opening was Heidi Church, a massage therapist at Healing River Therapeutic Massage in Kempner who parntners with Mills.
“I see several clients here every week. I am glad that I can be able to have clients at this location.”
At Sunday’s event, there was a fashion show with several models walking on a makeshift stage on the back of a flatbed truck, a concert from an Austin-based singer, a DJ, refreshments and a “Back to the Future”-esque display of a Delorean with its doors up.
The Austin-based singer was Moana Tela, who hails from American Samoa. The singer is also a coffee entrepreneur.
“I was happy to have been asked to perform at this grand opening, and I want to do more shows in Killeen area and surrounding cities. I do work for Kara and I am a massage therapist as well,” Tela said. “I really loved the crowd when I was singing, and I thought that it was just enough people to make a good impression. This was a great event.”
Other vendors included Craig Lauerson, Liz Wood, Beth Galick, Brandi Alvey, Julie Moser, Sierra Dibbs (DJ), Emilee Lacroix (national anthem singer), Kyra Lawson (fashion designer), Kandace Mead, and Stephan Gaeth.
