A hot topic in Coryell County may be partially decided May 1 — the construction of a new county jail.
Voters in Coryell County are deciding on whether to approve a $30.9 million bond to move forward with plans to construct a new jail.
During town halls in Gatesville and Copperas Cove, Sheriff Scott Williams has told potential voters that the new facility is needed since the county has more inmates than beds.
The current jail has a capacity of 92 beds, and as of Tuesday, there were 93 inmates being held in the jail. Another 89 Coryell County inmates were being held in nearby counties at the expense of Coryell County, according to the sheriff’s office, which runs the jail.
The six counties that Coryell County partners with to house inmates are Mills, Bosque, McLennan, Limestone, Milam and Burnet, Williams said.
“Unfortunately, the beds are not always available, which causes us to be over here,” Williams said.
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said Tuesday that part of the reason for the over-crowding is from the hiatus placed on trials during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Because of COVID, we have seen a significant backlog in our trial and court proceedings, which has necessitated that we are outsourcing a larger percentage overall of our inmates,” Miller said Tuesday.
Williams added that on Friday, he was informed by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that the jail is out of compliance due to overcrowding.
The commission informed him that “appropriate corrective measures” must be initiated, and the county has to set a “reasonable completion date for corrective measures.”
Williams added that if corrective measures are not made in a timely manner, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards can very well shut the jail down.
“If they shut it down ... where are we going to put 92 inmates?” Williams asked during an April 1 town hall in Copperas Cove.
Housing inmates in other counties currently costs Coryell around $1.1 million per year, and it has been as high as $1.3 million, Williams explained Tuesday.
During the April 1 town hall, he said that could increase to an annual cost of $2.5 million to $3 million if the jail is shut down and if the county can find other jails to house them.
The proposed new jail would have a capacity of 250 beds.
Cost
If the measure is passed, it will come at a cost to taxpayers in the county. The cost was what held up the project 10 years ago when a bond measure passed in 2011.
In November 2011, voters approved an $18.8 million bond for a proposed 240-bed facility, but county commissioners balked and continuously delayed the project in an effort to save money, the Herald reported at the time.
It is also the cost that has Miller a little hesitant on the project.
“It’s important that we support the judicial system overall,” Miller said Tuesday. “However, I don’t think this is the most important project that the county needs to address at this point, based off of just my assessment of where the county’s needs are, and then based off of the cost.”
With an anticipated bond rate of around 2.11%, county officials said it could initially increase the county’s tax rate by 6.7 cents per $100 valuation to pay for just the debt.
That number would likely fluctuate as the tax base fluctuates, officials said during the town halls.
Miller said the initial increase could be significant to taxpayers.
“Right now, our tax rate is 53.11 cents per $100,” Miller said. “Well, just doing a little simple math in my head, if you add 6.7 on there, that’s about a between 12 and 15% increase.”
County officials gave a breakdown of the increase and the impact it could have on property taxes.
A property owner with a home valued at $50,000 would see an increase in taxes of $33.50 over the course of the year. A property owner with a home valued at $200,000 would see an increase in taxes of $201 throughout the course of the year.
“It is evident to me that the commissioners court, to some degree, is split on how they feel about this,” Miller said of the reason to seek the voters’ input with general obligation bonds.
If voters approve the bond and if commissioners move forward with the project, construction could take 18 months to two years.
Where to vote
Early voting is underway at the Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508B Cove Terrace Shopping Center, and at the Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Monday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The election will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1. For a full list of election day polling places, go to https://www.coryellcountytax.com/#/elections.
