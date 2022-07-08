The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College in Killeen, recently announced its show lineup for the month of July. The schedule includes Saturday shows, weekday matinees, Laser Friday and a tour of the night sky.
The Saturday show schedule starts at 11 a.m. with “Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef.” A one-of-a-kind tropical reef hidden in the vast oceans of our planet is full of adventure and mystery. After a volcano catastrophe threatens to destroy the reef, two young fish must restore the magic of their home and save the enchanted reef. The humorous adventure is filled with many informative details about the fantastic world under water.
At noon is “Jillian’s Travels: Safari So Good.” The show takes viewers on a week-long African safari adventure with Jillian and her brother, Jack. The audience will travel into the heart of Africa and become immersed in a spectacular world where wild animals seem so close you can touch them.
“Ningaloo: Australia’s Other Great Reef” is at 1 p.m. Explore the unique and breathtaking underwater world along the vast coral highway stretching along the northwest coast of western Australia. The show reveals intimate secrets of the iconic Ningaloo Reef, one of the world’s largest fringing coral reefs. This dazzling and psychedelic creator of life attracts sea life from the smallest fish to whale sharks.
At 2:30 p.m. is “Flying Monsters.” Follow world-renowned documentary filmmaker David Attenborough as he recounts the fascinating story of how we first discovered the dinosaurs that ruled the prehistoric skies. The show takes viewers through the environment in which these creatures lived to experience real flying monsters which had wingspans as long as a modern jet plane and were as spectacular in appearance as they were amazing in flight.
Cowboy poet and humorist Baxter Black is featured in “The Cowboy Astronomer.” Black narrates a variety of mythological stories and engages the audience with information about the life cycle of stars, super novae, various constellations and several Native American star tales gathered over many years of watching the night sky. Show time is 3:30 p.m.
At 4:30 p.m. is “Space Park 360: Infinity.” This immersive amusement park is designed to recreate the experience of roller coasters, pendulums, inverters and other thrill rides. Viewers will marvel at the scale of these monumental rides set up throughout the solar system and feel like they are being whipped along roller coaster rides around the sun, through Saturn’s rings, around Earth and even on a distant exoplanet.
The Saturday schedule concludes at 5:30 p.m. with the laser light show “Laser Mania.” There’s a little something for everyone with rock, pop, R&B and country hits from artists such as Ricky Martin, Shania Twain, Sting, Celine Dion, Beck, Blink 182, Santana and others.
Weekday matinees are Tuesday and Thursday. On July 12 is “Secret of the Cardboard Rocket” at 1:30 p.m. and “We Are Astronomers” at 2:30 p.m. On July 14 is “Dynamic Earth at 1:30 p.m. followed at 2:30 p.m. by a double feature - “Cosmic Castaways” and “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity.” On July 19 at 1:30 p.m. is “Kaluoka’hina: The Enchanted Reef” then “The Hot and Energetic Universe” at 2:30 p.m. On July 21 is “Flying Monsters” at 1:30 p.m. and “Dinosaurs at Dusk: Origins of Flight” at 2:30 p.m.
Laser Friday is July 22 starting at 6 p.m. with “Laser iPOP.” “Laser Magic” is at 7 p.m. and at
8 p.m. is “Laser Pop.” Resident astronomer Warren Hart leads a star tour/talk of the constellations and stars of the current night sky on Saturday, July 22 which pre-empts the regular scheduled show.
For complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, visit starsatnight.org.
