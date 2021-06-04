The Mayborn Science Theater, located on the campus of Central Texas College, recently announced its June show lineup, which includes Saturday and weekday matinees, Laser Friday and night sky tour. Tickets for the Saturday shows are $7 for adults, $6 for children age 3 to 11 and free for theater members.
The Saturday shows start at 11 a.m. with “Cowboy Astronomer” featuring Cowboy poet and humorist Baxter Black who narrates a variety of mythological stories and starlore. After a look at the constellations of several seasons, the show examines the relationship between the apparent colors and temperatures of stars and the life cycle of stars.
“This is Our Sky” is at noon. As an introduction to the sky and all the things that can be seen in it, the show touches on the weather and the apparent motion of the sun, moon and stars. It then explores the seasons, the Earth’s tilt, seasonal constellations and the phases of the moon.
At 1:30 p.m. is an immersive entertainment show “Space Park 360: Infinity” — an amusement park with rides placed throughout the solar system. It is an “eTicket Ride” of astronomical proportions and a thrill ride for audiences of all ages.
“Rusty Rocket’s Last Blast” is at 2:30 p.m. The show details the last mission of Rusty Rocket, who, after decades of teaching the basics of rocket physics, has decided to retire.
At 4 p.m. is the laser light show, “Laser Tribute.” This musical legacy pays tribute to artists whose music has touched and inspired us all.
The Saturday shows close with “The Hot and Energetic Universe” at 5 p.m. Using immersive visualizations and real images, the show highlights the natural phenomena related to the high-energy astrophysics.
Weekday matinees will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. starting June 8. Tickets are $5 for all ages.
One of the newest shows, “Whales Super Highway” debuts on June 17. The show follows humpback whales and blue pygmy whales on their 6,500-kilometer migration down the coast of western Australia to the freezing waters of Antarctica and back again.
Laser Friday is June 25 and features four laser light shows. At 6 p.m. is “iPop,” which combines hot tracks from some of music’s hottest artists with futuristic beams of high-energy light — an indoor version of fireworks. Featured artists include Lady Gaga, Daft Punk, Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.
At 7 p.m. is “Laser Guitar Hero,” which features favorite artists from the popular video game such as Rush, Alice Cooper, Nine Inch Nails, Bloc Party and more.
The band Genesis is featured at 8:30 p.m. in “Laser Genesis.” The show includes some of the biggest hits by the band and solo hits by its members such as “Invisible Touch,” “Sledgehammer,” “Land of Confusion,” Sussudio,” “In the Air Tonight” and others.
“Laser Hip Hop 2008” is at 9:30 p.m. Featured artists include the Beastie Boys, Kanye West, Timbaland, Cherish and more. Some songs in this show contain language not suitable for children.
Warren’s Sky Tour is June 26 at 5 p.m. It offers a tour of the stars and constellations visible in the summer night sky. The tour preempts the regularly-scheduled 5 p.m. show.
For complete show descriptions, directions, membership information and more, go to starsatnight.org.
