The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College announced a new lineup of Saturday shows starting this weekend — Jan. 8. Other features in January include weekday matinees each Wednesday, laser Friday, sky tour/talk and holiday matinee shows.
Saturday shows
The Saturday lineup opens at 11 a.m. with “Zula Patrol: Down to Earth.” Join the Zula gang as a routine fossil hunting mission becomes a rollicking ride into Earth’s past to save the world. In the process, our heroes learn all about the formation and development of the Earth and the life forms who call it home.
At noon is “Jillian’s Travels: Safari So Good.” The show takes viewers on a week-long African safari adventure with Jillian and her brother, Jack. The audience will travel into the heart of Africa and become immersed in a spectacular world where wild animals seem so close you can touch them.
“Dinosaur Passage to Pangaea” is at 1 p.m. The show explains one of the greatest geological events in the history of the Earth: the separation of the supercontinent Pangaea. When two children embark on a geology field trip back in time, they are thrown into a fantastic voyage where they witness incredible wonders and learn the mysterious process that created our present-day continents.
At 2:30 p.m. is “Whale Super Highway” which follows humpback whales and blue pygmy whales on their migration down the coast of western Australia to the freezing waters of Antarctica and back again. It reveals fascinating information about these whales and celebrates the conservation success story of humpback whales.
“Pandas: The Journey Home” is presented by National Geographic. The show provides unprecedented access to the pandas of the Wolong Panda Center in China as they get ready for their new lives in various parts of the world. The audience will see these cute, lovable creatures as never before and learn about their fascinating habits and personalities. Show time is 3:30 p.m.
“Flying Monsters” is at 4:30 p.m. Follow world-renowned naturalist and documentary filmmaker David Attenborough as he recounts the fascinating story of how we first discovered the dinosaurs that ruled the prehistoric skies. The show takes viewers through the lush and alien environment in which these creatures lived to experience real flying monsters which had wingspans as long as a modern jet plane and were as spectacular in appearance as they were amazing in flight.
The laser light show “Rocket Man” is at 5:30 p.m. and features some of the greatest hits of rock music icon Elton John set to computerized laser graphics. Songs include “Crocodile Rock,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and many others.
Matinees
Weekday matinees are every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. On Jan. 12 is “Khrumka and the Magic Rocket.” On Jan. 19 is “Dinosaurs at Dusk.” On Jan. 26, the theater will show “Natural Selection: Darwin’s Mystery of Mysteries.”
A matinee laser light show doubleheader will be held on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Jan. 17. At 1:30 p.m. is “Laser Hip Hop,” which contains a parental advisory for adult language, and at 2:30 p.m. is “Spirit of America” which includes a mix of patriotic and inspiring songs.
Laser Friday
Laser Friday is Jan. 28 and features the laser light shows “Laser Queen” at 6 p.m., “Laseropolis” at 7 p.m. and “Laser Green Day” at 8 p.m. This show also contains a parental advisory for adult lyrics. Warren’s Star Tour of the current night sky is Saturday, January 29 at 5:30 p.m. and preempts regular scheduled shows.
For directions to the Mayborn Science Theater, membership information, show descriptions and more, go to starsatnight.org online.
