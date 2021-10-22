The Mayborn Science Theater on the campus of Central Texas College in Killeen is hosting Epically Scary Eve on Saturday, with the purpose of providing some Halloween fun.
The event opens at 4 p.m. and features vendors, food, games, trunk-or-treat, a costume contest, laser light shows and a showing of the film “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a live shadow cast.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the Epically Geeky Expo (EGX) scholarship fund through the CTC Foundation.
For more information about Epically Scary Eve events and activities, visit https://www.starsatnight.org/epically-geeky-expo-egx/ or email ctc.geek@ctcd.edu.
