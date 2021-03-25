The board of directors of the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau is working on finding a new president after Alicia Menard announced recently that she is stepping down to make a permanent move to the western part of Texas.
Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz said Menard is an asset to the city that will be missed.
Diaz said Menard was integral in renewing the relationship between the Chamber, the city council and city staff.
The Chamber is not officially associated with the city, but it plays a key role in the city.
“I have always felt the relationship between the Chamber and the City was important and that what is good for the Chamber and our local businesses is good for the City,” Diaz said via email Wednesday.
From Diaz’s perspective, Menard worked from day one with city directors and partnered whenever possible to achieve goals of making Copperas Cove the best place to live, work and play.
Diaz has been mayor for much of Menard’s tenure, having been elected in a special election on April 27, 2019.
Menard was hired as president in January 2019, and her first day was Feb. 8, 2019.
“I was especially impressed with all the innovative efforts Alicia and her team implemented during the challenges of the pandemic,” Diaz said.
The coronavirus was first discovered in the Central Texas area in March 2020, and it had a significant impact on local businesses.
Menard said the Chamber took a hit on both sides of what it does — the socially-based industry side of the Chamber and tourism with the Visitors Bureau side of it.
“We did everything we could to still rally around our businesses and represent them in new ways,” Menard said. “Obviously, a lot of digital, a lot of virtual — (we) made a lot of changes that way.
“We did a lot of research to come up with new initiatives to promote and market our members ... We tried to be as innovative and creative to find that ingenuity to still be able to provide the benefits that our members deserve.”
Membership numbers also took a hit during the pandemic.
Right before the pandemic, Menard said the Chamber had 280 active members. As of March 19, there were 269 business members.
The Chamber held its first in-person mixer since February on Thursday evening. For a full story on that event, check out next week’s Copperas Cove Herald.
The mixers are normally held on the third Thursday of every month in various locations for members of the Chamber.
Diaz said that during Menard’s tenure, she brought invaluable knowledge of Chamber of Commerce operations and implemented software and web-based programs to enhance Chamber services.
Prior to working in Copperas Cove, Menard spent nine years with the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and then opened and operated Unwind! Texas Style Tasting Room & Cafe with her husband for around three years.
